Truffle harvest begins | Photos Handler Jay Cottrell, with truffle dog Murph.

Coco sniffs out the elusive black gold.

Truffles - also known as black gold - grow under oak trees, and can fetch between $2000-$3000 a kilogram.

Hunter Zed's 620-gram truffle takes the cake for the biggest found so far at Truffles of Tasmania, Needles.



Truffles of Tasmania's Julie Donohue with a box of fresh truffles that will be exported to the United Kingdom.

Truffle dog Murph.

Truffle harvest season is underway at a Meander Valley farm, as hunters and their hounds stick their noses to the ground in search of the gourmet mushroom.



Truffles of Tasmania, at Needles, is one of the largest truffle farms in Australia, and is home to about 20,000 oak trees, where the ‘black gold’ grows.

The fungus, which can fetch between $2000 and $3000 a kilogram, is sniffed out by specially trained dogs, and unearthed by their handlers – the hunters.

Farm manager Mark Bowerman said the season began on Sunday, and would run through until late August.

Mr Bowerman said it was hard to predict the yield of a truffle harvest, but he was hoping to find three-quarters of, or even a whole tonne.

