Hort needs unity but not at cost of identity

THE future representation of the horticulture industry stands at a crossroads with calls from a major farming group to unify further.

It's an idea that's unlikely to be oversubscribed though with concerns the industry could lose the representative voice it already has.

In a recent column, National Farmers' Federation chief executive officer, Tony Mahar, urged the horticulture sector to get more unified in order to have a greater impact on the social and political landscape.

"The actual number of representative groups in the horticulture sector is the subject of considerable debate but suffice to say it’s a busy space," Mr Mahar wrote.

JOIN IN: National Farmers Federation chief executive officer, Tony Mahar, says his organisation intends to seek opportunities to work more closely with the horticulture industry.

"There are at least 40 separate entities all seeking to represent and advocate on behalf of their respective growers.

"To help achieve a united front the National Farmers’ Federation (NFF) has unashamedly been seeking to improve and strengthen our engagement and collaboration with the horticulture industry.

"We are acutely aware of the need for a coordinated and single voice to progress the interests of Australian agriculture including the huge potential and possibilities available in the horticulture industry.

"Further to that we are even more aware of the risks of a fragmented and disjointed approach and what a negative impact this can have on policy and advocacy."

The only two horticulture NFF members are Summerfruits Australia (stonefruit) and Dried Fruits Australia.

Mr Mahar told Fairfax Media the NFF had worked alongside horticulture groups on major issues such as the backpacker tax, which demonstrated the ability for groups to work collectively.

He said federal departments, particularly the department of agriculture, had continually reiterated the need for a combined approach when it came to lobbying on certain issues.

He acknowledged the various regional and seasonal issues which face horticulture and said a closer working relationship with the NFF wasn't a "silver bullet solution".

"We're open and flexible to how we work more closely with horticulture," he said.

But having been outside the NFF for so long, it may not be an easy sell to entice more horticulture into the organisation.

The Voice of Horticulture (VoH) was launched in 2015 to better represent horticulture's interests at a political level.

NOT LOST: Voice of Horticulture chair, Tania Chapman, says horticulture could benefit from more unity however it needed the right people to be speaking on its behalf.

The group currently boasts 29 members which are industry representative groups.

VoH chair, Tania Chapman, said representation was about getting the right message to the right people which didn't necessarily mean jumping on board every group.

"There is, without a doubt, a greater need for unity within the industry but we've got to make sure horticulture doesn't get left out," she said.

"What we don't want is people who don't understand the industry speaking on our behalf."

Ms Chapman said horticulture was the fastest growing horticulture sector in the country and the second-highest value sector.

"We do agree there is a need for greater unity but we are not prepared to lose our identity," she said.

The VoH board will meet next week to discuss the NFF's comments and to also "get back on track" according to Ms Chapman.

She said they would discuss the possibility of the group establishing an executive officer role and whether that is something that would be entrusted to the NFF.

"We admit we've been a bit quite of late," she said.

Unity on the agenda

COLLABORATION was one of the key themes to emerge from Hort Connections 2017 in Adelaide in last month which saw Ausveg and the Produce Marketing Association Australia - New Zealand combine for the first time.

And next year is shaping up to be even bigger with Apple and Pear Australia (APAL) indicating it will look to be involved.

The conference co-hosts included Irrigation Australia, Onions Australia, Australian Organic, Central Markets Association of Australia, Fresh Markets Australia, Growcom, Potatoes South Australia, Nursery and Garden Industry Australia and Horticulture Innovation Australia.

TEAM UP: Apple and Pear Australia Limited CEO, Phil Turnbull, says the organisation is looking to be part of next year's Hort Connections.

The VoH had no official involvement or role at Hort Connections 2017.

Last year, Ausveg combined with APAL for what it then called the National Horticulture Convention.

However the timing of this year's event saw APAL not renew the concept.

APAL CEO, Phil Turnbull, said with harvest occurring in May, it did not suit growers.

"But we are talking with Ausveg and PMA A-NZ about involvement next year with more suitable timing," Mr Turnbull said.

In regards to collaborative representation, Mr Turnbull said APAL had a close relationship with the NFF.

"We are always happy to pursue opportunities that offer a good outcome for our growers,” he said.

At the launch of the Growcom-led Fair Farms Initiative at Hort Connections 2017, the NFF's legal and workplace relations policy officer, Kimberly Pearsall, provided an insight into the work the organisation had already done on the horticulture award.

NFF president, Fiona Simson, also addressed the gathering which was also attended by Mr Mahar.

Ausveg national marketing manager, Nathan McIntyre, said the event's success was due to a collaborative effort.

“We strongly encourage all industry associations to be a part of this event as collaboration is the strongest tool we have to ensure the horticulture industry remains competitive," he said.

PMA A-NZ head of marketing and member engagement. Renée Harrison, said the power of industry events like Hort Connections simmered down to networking.

“Building a social capital occurs by design, not chance. Hort Connections 2017 was designed to foster opportunities for industry members to build relationships and networks as well as capture information, ideas and knowledge to grow their businesses for a bigger and brighter tomorrow,” she said.

Although the fragmentation of horticulture is often brought up as a stumbling block to further unity, elements of increased collaboration have been seen in recent years.

The Australian Nut Conference in March which brought together the almond, chestnuts, hazelnut, macadamia, pecan, pistachio and walnut industry bodies.

Four years ago, APAL combined with Summerfruit Australia and the Australian Nashi Growers Association for a conference on the Gold Coast.

The NFF's Mr Mahar said agriculture had a huge opportunity to engage the disconnect between urban and rural centres, with a combined approach best suited to have the most effect.