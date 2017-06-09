Women’s roles celebrated at industry event

MULTIPLE events held during Hort Connections 2017 have helped highlight the vital role women play in the Australian horticulture sector.



More than 250 delegates gathered at the annual Women in Horticulture networking event at what was the largest gathering of the Australian horticulture industry in years.



The Women in Horticulture event aimed to recognise and celebrate the pivotal role women play in the industry and highlight the ways they can get involved.



It also sought to show ways in which operators can add value to their businesses.

The event was held at the InterContinental Adelaide on May 17 and was preceded by the Women’s Fresh Perspectives Roaming Breakfast.



This excursion aspired to empower women in the fresh produce and floral community to become stronger leaders in the horticulture industry.

COOK UP: Celebrity chef, Geoff Jansz, cooks up a storm during a demonstration at the Women in Horticulture event, using locally grown vegetables.

Steritech sponsored the event, which recognised the ever-important role women play in the traditionally male-dominated sector.

It was opened with an address from Assistant Minister for Agriculture and Water Resources, Senator Anne Ruston, who provided an insight into her experience as a regionally-based senator with a passion for agriculture and the challenges she has faced along the way.

Eat.Drink.Innovate Pty Ltd founder, Susie White, gave an energetic presentation and inspired attendees on the ways they could incorporate new product and packaging innovations into their businesses.

Attendees were also treated to an entertaining and informative cooking demonstration from celebrity chef, Geoff Jansz, who used local produce to explain the easy ways to bring professional cooking into the home.



Horticulture Innovation Australia relationship manager, Christian Patterson, provided an update on levy-funded projects underway to benefit the industry.

Celebrating women within the horticulture industry has become a popular focus when the industry gathers.

NETWORKING: The Women in Horticulture networking event provided an opportunity for delegates at Hort Connections to catch up and celebrate the important role of women in the industry.

Ausveg deputy chair, Belinda Adams, said the Women in Horticulture event was a highlight of Hort Connections 2017.

“It was an opportunity to celebrate the integral role that women play in all aspects of Australian horticulture and reinforce the countless ways they can add value to a business,” Mrs Adams said.

“Horticulture is traditionally a male-dominated sector, however women are responsible for a diverse range of roles both on and off the farm, which often go unrecognised.

“This event is about highlighting these contributions and providing an opportunity for attendees to network, celebrate and reflect on the important and varied role of women in the industry.”

“Senator Ruston, Susie White, Geoff Jansz and Christian Patterson successfully informed and entertained delegates during the Women in Horticulture event, but most importantly they provided an insight into the myriad of ways that women can add value to a farming operation,” Mrs Adams said.

IDEAS: Part of the concept behind the Women in Horticulture gathering is to inspire women with ideas they can use in their own businesses.

“I’m confident that attendees walked away with a new-found inspiration to apply to their businesses.

“Once again the Women in Horticulture networking event provided a perfect opportunity for delegates at Hort Connections 2017 to catch up and celebrate the important role of women in the industry.”

The event concluded with the announcement of the 2017 Women in Horticulture award winner, which went to Victorian organic grower and social media extraordinaire, Lisa Brassington.

She received the award from 2016 winner and Queensland vegetable grower, Sharron Windolf.

For the first time, the award was presented at the Women in Horticulture event.

Mrs Adams said Ms Brassington’s commitment to highlighting the varied and integral role of women in the horticulture industry made her a deserving recipient of the award.

“When you meet Lisa it is clear that her passion is two-fold: she is committed to sustainability and producing quality organic produce, as well as strengthening the leadership of women in horticulture and the wider agriculture industry,” Mrs Adams said.

NOMINEES: The finalists in the Women in Horticulture Award which was presented at the afternoon event in Adelaide.

Ms Brassington is the land and quality manager at Peninsula Fresh Organics, a certified organic market garden that began with three acres in 2009 and has grown to comprise 40ac in Baxter on the Mornington Peninsular in Victoria and another 100ac in Barham, New South Wales near the Murray River.

Under the guidance of owners Wayne and Tash Shields, Peninsula Fresh Organics produces a year-round supply of lettuce, leek, kale, cabbage and heirloom varieties.

“She is very active on social media and participates in a range of industry initiatives to upskill and extend her knowledge,” Mrs Adams said.