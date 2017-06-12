Chestnut growers aim to make every day special

CONSUMERS have embraced the chestnut season with these versatile nuts being a perfect addition to both sweet and savoury cooking application.

Luciano Cester and his wife Anna have been growing chestnuts at Stanley in Victoria since 1982.



With a background as an agricultural economist Luciano he started farming as a hobby but it had now become commercial.

NEW TASTE: Secretary/treasurer and marketing chair of Chestnuts Australia Inc, and grower, Luciano Cester, says Australians have been slow to adopt chestnuts in their diet.

“Our property is 11 hectare and we have 10ha devoted to 550 chestnuts and 30 walnut trees,” Mr Cester said.



“Plantings started in 1982 of one year grafted tress with the first saleable harvest sold to the market 1985.”

“The varieties we have planted include Bouche De Betizac, De Coppi Marone, Red Spanish, Stanley Red, Lucente, Colossal, Buffalo Queen and Purton's Pride with our annual yield averaging 25,000 kilos.”

The care of the trees includes light pruning along with the use of organic fertilisers and agricultural lime. Birds are the main problem along with kangaroos and occasionally phytophora.

Most of the crop is sold to the Melbourne and Sydney Markets, while some is dried and processed as chestnut flour.

“We are value-adding with the chestnut flour, chestnut meal and dried whole peeled chestnuts,” Mr Cester said.



“We will respond to the markets demand and price signals as that will determine whether we expand but most likely we will expand in the value added products.



“For example, fresh peeled, retorted ready to eat with flavourings like honey butter.

“Responding to market demand and prices will ultimately determine the direction and the driver of what value-added products the business will develop in the future.”

Mr Cester, who is also the secretary/treasurer and marketing chair of Chestnuts Australia Inc, said Australians have been slow to adopt chestnuts in their diet, as it really has not been part of Australian food culture.

TREE SCENE: The Cester property at Stanley, Victoria, has 10ha devoted to 550 chestnuts and 30 walnut trees.

Chestnuts have been around in Europe for centuries and roasting chestnuts in Europe and Asia is synonymous with autumn.

Current tonnage is about 1200 tonnes and the industry is adopting technology to reduce harvesting costs by mechanical harvesting the nuts.

“To increase demand and sales in Australia we are focusing on growing good varieties that taste sweet and peel easily, and which are consistently exhibiting excellent quality,” Mr Cester said.

“Marketing is prompting the catch phrase ‘Make Everyday Special with Chestnuts’ with brochures that have delicious simple to prepare recipes.

“More and more growers are undertaking more value adding products, like chestnut flour, chestnut meal, whole dried chestnuts, already peeled frozen chestnuts, chestnut Marron Glace, chestnut puree and retorted ready to eat chestnuts (snacking).

“Today’s trend towards allergen and gluten free products is driving a renewed interest for demand for chestnuts as it has achieved a five-star health rating – it is the healthiest nut when compared to all other nuts.”

The Chestnuts Australia website has plenty of information on the industry as well as tips and recipes for consumer education on the nutritional value, preparing and recipes for utilising the nuts.



The story Chestnut growers aim to make every day special first appeared on Good Fruit & Vegetables.