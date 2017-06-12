Sunfresh solves avocado browning issue

A QUEENSLAND company has launched an avocado pulp product that doesn't brown.
Sunfresh Marketing celebrated the official launch at its new Coolum facility on the Sunshine Coast last month where industry representatives were given the opportunity to tour the facility and view the new equipment in action.
The purpose-built facility utilises technology developed by another Sunshine Coast business, Naturo Company, to produce a 100 per cent natural avocado pulp that resists browning when exposed to the air.
The product contains no additives and no preservatives, and can last up to 10 days staying green and fresh, while retaining its natural flavour.
The new avocado pulp could potentially open doors to countries, bypassing biosecurity laws for unprocessed products.
The product was recognised earlier this year, with Sunfresh Marketing’s presence at the Hotel and Food Exhibition (HOFEX), an international exhibition of global fine food, drink and hospitality products in Hong Kong where interest was shown from several countries.
Sunfresh Marketing deputy manager, Evan Heidemann, said the product was very popular at HOFEX.
"There was strong interest and overwhelming excitement for this product and its world first innovative technology," Mr Heidemann said.
"It was clear that there is strong demand for the product.”
Sunfresh has spent a number of years working to develop the new processing plant which includes equipment to allow it to process avocados and pack in vacuum-sealed bags.
Sunfresh currently represents more than 170 growers throughout Queensland.