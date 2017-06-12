A QUEENSLAND company has launched an avocado pulp product that doesn't brown.

Sunfresh Marketing celebrated the official launch at its new Coolum facility on the Sunshine Coast last month where industry representatives were given the opportunity to tour the facility and view the new equipment in action.

FRESH OPPORTUNITY: The new avocado pulp could potentially open doors to countries, bypassing biosecurity laws for unprocessed products.

The purpose-built facility utilises technology developed by another Sunshine Coast business, Naturo Company, to produce a 100 per cent natural avocado pulp that resists browning when exposed to the air.

The product contains no additives and no preservatives, and can last up to 10 days staying green and fresh, while retaining its natural flavour.

Sunfresh solves avocado browning issue

Emma Greenhatch, Food and Agribusiness Network – FAN and Helen Roche. NAB agribusiness manager.

Judy Prosser, Sunfresh Marketing general manager with Helen Roche, NAB Agribusiness manager.

Sunshine Coast foodie, Martin Duncan with Petra Hughes, Sunshine Coast Regional Food.

Daniel and Rebecca Penfold of Penfolds Catering, serve up some treats.

The new Sunfresh avocado product on display and ready for tasting.

LAUNCH TIME: Sunfresh Marketing general manager Judy Prosser, Sunshine Coast Regional councillor Steve Robinson, Sunfresh Marketing deputy manager Evan Heidemann, Naturo Technologies' Jeff Hastings and Sunfresh Marketing chairman Henry Kwaczynski at the launch of the new facility.



Rebecca Penfold, Penfolds Catering, keeps the delicacies coming.

At the launch of the new Sunfresh Marketing facility at Coolum.

Jeff Hastings, Naturo Technologies with Steve Robinson, Sunshine Coast Regional Council.

Steve Robinson, Sunshine Coast Regional Council, Evan Heidemann, Sunfresh Marketing deputy manager, Jeff Hastings, Naturo Technologies, Henry Kwaczynski, Sunfresh Marketing chairman and Rebecca Penfold, Penfolds Catering.



Sunfresh Marketing deputy manager, Evan Heidemann and chairman, Henry Kwaczynski, prepare to celebrate.

Tweet Facebook of

The new avocado pulp could potentially open doors to countries, bypassing biosecurity laws for unprocessed products.

The product was recognised earlier this year, with Sunfresh Marketing’s presence at the Hotel and Food Exhibition (HOFEX), an international exhibition of global fine food, drink and hospitality products in Hong Kong where interest was shown from several countries.

GOOD GREEN: Sunfresh Marketing's new avocado pulp product involves special technology that slows the browning process when exposed to the air.

Sunfresh Marketing deputy manager, Evan Heidemann, said the product was very popular at HOFEX.

"There was strong interest and overwhelming excitement for this product and its world first innovative technology," Mr Heidemann said.

"It was clear that there is strong demand for the product.”

Sunfresh has spent a number of years working to develop the new processing plant which includes equipment to allow it to process avocados and pack in vacuum-sealed bags.

Sunfresh currently represents more than 170 growers throughout Queensland.