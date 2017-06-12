Prices achieved at the Yea, Victoria monthly store cattle on Friday were deemed as softer but satisfactory by selling agents.

Yea prices softer but satisfactory



Tweet Facebook of

Offering a penning of 990 on a chilly but sunny day, a small muster of lot feeder, live export and local restocker buyers bid conservatively for a typically winter’s yarding that had been well picked-over after a robust autumn clearance period.

A limited selection of heavier grown steers, in particular, attracted minimal inquiry making $1400 to a top of $1560 a head. These prices represented sales estimated in the 280-320c/kg range while lighter 300-400kg steers made $1300-$1430 for estimated sale rates of 360-410c/kg.

Lighter spring-drop steers, however, were more keenly sought as most made $1050- $1280 a head. These rates were mostly deemed as 400 to 450c/kg, with odd larger pen lots sold higher.

The market for heifers, which was more suited to feeder orders, saw rates mostly track in the 320-350c/kg range, from $950-$1170 a head, while the odd pens taken for breeding made to a top of $1465 a head.

The story Yea prices softer but satisfactory first appeared on Stock & Land.