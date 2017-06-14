EROA president Terry Cullen said the Association was formed in 1970 by retired officers of Elder Smith Goldsborough Mort Ltd, and consequently membership is welcome to former employees of Elders or an associate company which became part of the Elders brand.



Its Vic/Riv membership tallies 216. The group luncheons twice yearly in Melbourne in May and again in November for its AGM, and they endeavour gather once yearly in the Riverina, usually in Deniliquin.

Terry Cullen 0419 836 005 or secretary Kevin Brown 0412 439 928

The story Elders retirees seek new members first appeared on Stock & Land.