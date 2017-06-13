WA Senator Chris Back reveals resignation

WA LIBERAL Senator and agricultural champion Chris Back has announced his decision to retire from federal politics.

Senator Back sent a private email today saying he’d advised the Prime Minister of his intention to retire from the federal parliament with next week to be his last sitting week in the Senate.

“It has been a privilege to represent the people of Western Australia during my eight years in the Australian Senate,” he said.

“I thank the members of State Council of the Liberal Party for preselecting me in 2008 and the State community for electing me.

“I have been especially honoured to represent the many groups with which I have had long-term involvement and who have supported me, including: the agricultural and agribusiness community; the resources sector; bushfire and emergency services personnel; education representatives and the equine industry.

“The value of any contribution I may have made was largely due to the quality and timeliness of information shared by the many people in each of these sectors who were willing to trust me with their advice.”

Senator Back said as the first veterinarian elected to the Senate, it had been a “special privilege” to represent his profession including in the face of deaths of colleagues caused by Hendra virus in Queensland.

“Over a 50 year career since commencing veterinary school in 1967 I have placed work ahead of family,” he said.

“However my personal circumstances have changed recently and it is now time to redress that imbalance.

“Travel from Western Australia to meet our commitments in the Parliament in Canberra and the heavy workload of Senate and Joint Committees around the country places a heavy burden on Members and Senators.

“I am no longer in a position to continue this commitment and meet my obligations to my family.”

Senator Back has been a constant voice in federal parliament in standing up for the Australian live animal export sector running fact based arguments on animal welfare standards, against emotive campaigns to ban the trade by animal rights activists; in particular during the 2011 Indonesian cattle ban crisis.

He also spearheaded a parliamentary inquiry in 2011 to look at shortages in agricultural education and agribusiness and impacts on R&D.

He told Fairfax Agricultural Media the time felt right to step aside.

“At 67 years of age you start to say – it’s better to go when people want you to stay rather than go, when people want you to go,” he said.

“I’ve taken this decision to allow plenty of time for State Council to find a replacement and to then allow that person two years, before the next federal election.”

Senator Back also thanked his political colleagues and acknowledged and thanked his electorate staff saying they had “consistently offered me loyalty and competence along the journey”.

Senator Back has also in recent times been active in implementing reforms to support students and improve access to regional education.