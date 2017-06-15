Move over Mayfair, it’s all about Orange

Who wouldn’t want to buy the Barossa? Or maybe a vineyard in regional NSW?

You can with the latest Australian edition of the popular board game, Monopoly.

Port Lincoln, declared the most liveable city on South Australia’s Eyre Peninsula and home of the magnificently named Tunarama, is included – much to the delight of mayor Bruce Green.



"No need to roll the dice, do pass go, come direct to Port Lincoln, the Seafood Capital of Australia," he said.



The much-lauded Barossa Valley in South Australia is there and Kangaroo Island, too.

Three Tasmanian destinations feature – Hobart, Freycinet and Stanley.

Orange has been announced as one of only two NSW destinations to win a place on the Australian edition of Monopoly to be released later this year.

A photo of Borrodell vineyard will represent the city on the square occupied by Mayfair in the original version of the game.

Monoply time: Orange mayor John Davis, Mr Monopoly, Borodell operator (front) Gaye Stuart-Nairn, NSW Upper House MP Scott Farlow representing the Premier, and (back) Borry Gartrell. Photo: Facebook

The Sydney Harbour Bridge is the only other NSW destination to win a place on the board.



The layout of the new board was chosen after a nationwide online poll in November last year.

Orange mayor John Davis was in Sydney for Wednesday’s harbor-side announcement.

“When it comes to places to land in NSW, there's Sydney Harbour and then there's Orange,” Councillor Davis said.

“We're in the blue spot that used to be Mayfair. How good is that!”

“The image the Monopoly chosen for the board shows a vineyard, autumn leaves, some mountains, all the classic images of Orange.



“The actual image is a scene from the Borrdell vineyard so I’m delighted for Borry Gartrell and Gaye Stuart-Nairn for the lift they’ll get from this.”