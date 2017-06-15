Meet our newest cattle breed | Video

A young Queenslander bull on Jim Edwards' property Barlyne, Gayndah.

‘Go Queenslander’ is a well known catchcry in Queensland, but now it's taking on a new meaning with the creation of a cattle breed called Queenslander.

The Queenslander Cattle Breed Society is now officially registered with the ABRI Internet Solution online database facility and currently has an estimated 500 head of cows in the stud book. The Queenslander cattle breed also has two national breed classifiers – Len Gibbs and Stan Sorley.

The new cattle breed is a combination of Red Brahman and Droughtmaster genetics and was created between four Queensland cattle producers, Jim Edwards, Len Gibbs, Keith Wilson and Stan Sorley. Over a period of eight years, Queenslander cattle were developed by the group who wanted to create “a new alternative breed” option for northern Australia’s cattle producers.



Queenslander Cattle Breed Society president Jim Edwards, Barlyne Pastoral, Gayndah said the plan is for the new cattle type to take shape over the next 10 years, then develop into its own cattle breed.

Queenslander Cattle Breed Society president Jim Edwards, Barlyne Pastoral, Gayndah with a mob of Queenslander bulls.

At present, a typical Queenslander bull is red in colour, polled, pink pigmented nose, displays Bos Indicus content, clean sheath, short hair, quiet temperament and displays thickness, muscle plus structural correctness.

“The idea all started from the Fitzroy Crossing bull sale in Western Australia with myself and Len selling bulls at the sale and noticing cattle producers wanting more pink pigmented nose cattle that can handle heat and ticks while continuing to perform well as a Bos Indicus animal,” Mr Edwards said.

“We aimed to create a type of cattle suiting the topical conditions of northern Australia.

“The Queenslander breed of cattle was created after we became aware of a specific type of animal in which many buyers were interested.”

Queenslander cattle founding members Stan Sorley, Keith Wilson, Len Gibbs and Jim Edwards.

Mr Edwards added the new breed aims to keep a good percentage of Brahman content in Queenslander cattle, but is yet to confirm an exact breed percentage combination.

“We focused on using pink nosed females in our herds to create the line of Queenslander bulls,” he said.

“Specific requirements had to be met so it has taken time to produce the Queenslander breed of bull.

“Queenslander cattle are finding a good market at the Fitzroy Crossing Bull Sale in Western Australia each year, even making the top priced bulls on a number of occasions.”

Wade Sambell, Warambie Station, Roeburne in Western Australia’s Pilbara region has been buying Queensland bulls for a while at the Fitzroy Crossing sale.

“I’ll use the Queenslander bulls for specific mobs of heifers and close-paddock mate them,” Mr Sambell said.

"Queenslander cattle are well framed, soft, easy walking bulls, which are nice and quiet.”



Queenslander bulls in a paddock at Gayndah.

