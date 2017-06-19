Firm to easier trend for Ballarat store cattle

Offering a penning of 2404 head, a typical western region team of restocker and feeder buyers supported the market, displaying particular interest for quality bred younger stock, and any stand-out lots suitable for breeding.

A touring party from the China Exim Bank and Harmony Food and Agriculture Company checked out selling at the Ballarat store cattle market

While prices across the board were cheaper, the margin of adjustment varied quite substantially.

Heavy grown steers, which were modestly represented, ranged from $50-$100 per head cheaper, while sales suitable as feeders averaged only a few cents less as were prices for the heavy drafts of weaner steers.

Pens of lighter spring-drop weaner steers and heifers, which were presented in surprisingly fresh condition (for a June yarding) found prices varied with some sales near-firm for the larger lines, and up to $30 a head easier for those mostly down-in-condition.

Heifer sales were also off-the-pace but again these varied according their suitability for future breeding purposes.

The demand for breeding cows was extraordinary, making to a market top of $3275 a head for a line with calves at foot, and to $2020 for lots pregnancy-tested in calf.

Touring party from the China Exim Bank

Patrick and Anthony Fellows, Harmony Food and Agriculture Compnay, with Zhenggui Liu, president of China Exim Bank



James Gordon TB White and Sons and John Maloney, manager Winniedad Pastoral, Darlington

Jamie and Peter McConachy, Charles Stewart & Co

Harmony Food and Agriculture buyer, Peter Toohey Tweet Facebook of

