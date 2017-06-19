Offering a penning of 2404 head, a typical western region team of restocker and feeder buyers supported the market, displaying particular interest for quality bred younger stock, and any stand-out lots suitable for breeding.
While prices across the board were cheaper, the margin of adjustment varied quite substantially.
Heavy grown steers, which were modestly represented, ranged from $50-$100 per head cheaper, while sales suitable as feeders averaged only a few cents less as were prices for the heavy drafts of weaner steers.
Pens of lighter spring-drop weaner steers and heifers, which were presented in surprisingly fresh condition (for a June yarding) found prices varied with some sales near-firm for the larger lines, and up to $30 a head easier for those mostly down-in-condition.
Heifer sales were also off-the-pace but again these varied according their suitability for future breeding purposes.
The demand for breeding cows was extraordinary, making to a market top of $3275 a head for a line with calves at foot, and to $2020 for lots pregnancy-tested in calf.
The story Firm to easier trend for Ballarat store cattle first appeared on Stock & Land.