Coalition calls for farm chemical change comments

Agriculture Minister Barnaby Joyce.

AGRICULTURE and Water Resources Minister Barnaby Joyce is seeking feedback from farmers and other stakeholders on government reforms that aim to improve ag-vet chemical regulations.

The process forms part of the Coalition’s $17.1 million commitment in the Agricultural Competiveness White Paper, to enhance access to ag-vet chemicals, while ensuring human health and safety and environmental objectives are also met.

Ongoing consultation has occurred since 2015 with the government aiming to prepare two reform bills, to try and implement its legislative changes.

The first bill will amend the Agricultural and Veterinary Chemicals Code Act 1994, the Agricultural and Veterinary Chemicals (Administration) Act 1992 and the Agricultural and Veterinary Chemical Products (Collection of Levy) Act 1994.

The changes are contained within the exposure draft of the Agricultural and Veterinary Chemicals Amendment (Operational Efficiency) Bill 2017.

The government is seeking stakeholder submissions on these changes with submissions able to be provided up until July 19.

The second bill as part of the reform process is expected to be reeled later this year.

Mr Joyce said he expects the reforms to bring a range of benefits for farmers and other users, the environment and the community, while retaining protections for the health and safety of humans, animals and the environment.

“These reforms will improve the efficiency and effectiveness of ag-vet chemical regulation and help encourage the introduction of newer, better chemicals, while offering productivity gains for ag-vet chemical users,” he said.

"Ag-vet chemicals stop the spread of disease amongst our crops and livestock and boost our productivity by eliminating damaging pests and diseases from our agricultural produce.

"Ensuring farmers have access to ag-vet chemicals that are both effective and safe is crucial to our agricultural and livestock industries, the community and the environment.”

Using overseas decisions as a basis for chemical product registrations, is one of 15 categories listed in the summary of reform measures, by the Department of Agriculture and Water Resources.

“No longer assessing products that are registered by trusted regulators overseas where the risks of using the product are the same as in the overseas market,” it said.

“No longer assessing new uses of products registered in Australia that are also registered by trusted regulators overseas where the risks of that use are the same as in the overseas market.

“Some products used in Australia pose the same risks here as when used overseas - for example, household insecticides, companion animal products, products used in protected cropping or intensive livestock product.

“There is no need for a bespoke Australian assessment of the use of these products if a trusted regulator overseas has already done this work.

“The APVMA (Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority) is finalising its policy on the use of international data, guidelines and standards.

“The legislative changes proposed in this measure will provide certainty for applicants about how the APVMA will use international decisions.”

