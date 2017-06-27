Appointments give biosecurity boost

APPOINTMENTS to key plant biosecurity bodies have further reinforced the serious approach being taken to lifting foreign pests and disease vigilance.

Horticulture Australia Innovation (HIA) this week announced Dr Jo Luck as director of the national Plant Biosecurity Research Initiative (PBRI), a partnership between seven plant Research and Development Corporations (RDCs).

Dr Luck brings with her more than 25 years’ experience in plant disease, biosecurity and microbiology.

She will lead the development and delivery of plant biosecurity research for PBRI which comprises the wine, wood, cotton, grain, rural industry, sugar and horticulture research and development corporations.

Dr Luck is the former research director at the Plant Biosecurity Co-operative Research Centre.

Before that, she was the principal research scientist of microbiology at the Victorian Department of Primary Industries, and performed roles at NSW Agriculture, NSW Fisheries and La Trobe University.

HIA chief executive, John Lloyd, said Dr Luck had a strong track record of delivering results throughout her 30-odd year career in plant sciences.

“With exceptional leadership skills, valuable operational experience and abundant energy, Dr Luck is ideally positioned to work with all seven of the nation’s research and development corporations to propel Australia’s biosecurity offering to new heights,” Mr Lloyd said.

Dr Luck is tasked with uniting biosecurity research efforts across the plant RDCs, stamping out any repetition in funding and making recommendations for new investment in consultation with producers and other stakeholders.

She will also work with stakeholders to identify research area priorities, engage funding partners and keep government and other stakeholders informed of activities.

PBRI chair and Plant Health Australia chief executive, Greg Fraser, said Dr Luck has a detailed understanding of funding and research in biosecurity, and “is well known and well regarded by many of the key stakeholders that will be involved in the new research partnership”.

Meanwhile, the Plant Biosecurity CRC welcomed Anwen Lovett, as the CRC research director last week.

Plant Biosecurity CRC CEO, Dr Michael Robinson, said the next 12 months will see the completion of the remaining research projects.

"Delivering that research and ensuring its ongoing impact will be a major focus for Anwen,” Dr Robinson said.

Plant Biosecurity CRC research is focused on reducing the impact of harmful plant pests and diseases that can impact on food safety, trade, market access, market development, and the profitability and sustainability of plant industries.

Ms Lovett, who has experience as an agricultural researcher manager, recently wrapped up as CEO of Food and Agribusiness Solutions (FAS) and is a director of the Poultry Cooperative Research Centre.

Prior to leading FAS, Ms Lovett was executive manager at the RIRDC.