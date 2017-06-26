Former Wellard boss Troncone returns

Former Wellard Rural Exports chief executive officer, Fred Troncone, is to rejoin the now publicly listed Wellard Limited livestock export business as an independent board director.

His appointment has been strongly supported by a number of key shareholders consulted as part of the due diligence work conducted before the decision was made to invite Mr Troncone to join the board.

Mr Troncone left West Australian-based Wellard in mid 2015 to work as a consultant in a range of industries with a focus on digital strategies and business organisational change and transformation.

His business credentials span activities in Australia, South East Asia, China, Europe, Russia and the Middle East.



“The board was seeking a very specific skill set and Fred possesses that skill set, said Wellard chairman, David Griffiths.



“He was instrumental in growing the Wellard Rural Exports business from 2009 to 2015 as well as overseeing enhanced reporting and planning systems.

“He is also highly committed to animal welfare.”

Mr Troncone, who holds a degree in business information systems and a Master of Business Administration, has prior banking sector experience.

Meanwhile, a property leased as a sheep holding feedlot by Wellard is being sold by a company associated with managing director Mauro Balzarini.

“La Bergerie”, the 334-hectare live export sheep holding facility at Baldivis was one of the first properties – if not the first – purchased by the Balzarini family in Australia.



It has been sold off-market by private treaty, with the asking price believed to be $32 million.

The Australian Quarantine and Inspection Service (AQIS) accredited facility is capable of holding 75,000-80,000 sheep with automated feed and watering systems and a shearing capacity of 3600 sheep a day, according to the Wellard Ltd website.

It is listed on the website, along with the “Stirling” cattle holding yards at Hazelmere, as Wellard’s WA livestock centres.

Farm Weekly reported the “Stirling” site, also listed on the website as an Australian Quarantine and Inspection Service (AQIS) accredited facility, was offered for sale off-market as well.

But unlike “La Bergerie”, “Stirling”, which backs onto the Helena River and retains a remnant rural zoning, has not operated for some years.