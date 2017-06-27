Get with the program - Birdsville’s ready to race

THE complete program for Outback Queensland’s richest two-day horserace meeting – the 2017 Birdsville Races – has been announced.

Now in its 135th year, the 13-race program offers up a combined $200,000 prize-purse, plus a further $12,500 in QTIS (Queensland Thoroughbred Incentive Scheme) bonuses. This makes the event one of the most lucrative and unique outback Thoroughbred race experiences in Australia.

The iconic green starters’ gates, synonymous with the Birdsville Races, will roll out on September 1-2 as more than 7000 racegoers flock to Birdsville for what many have billed the ‘Melbourne Cup of the Outback’.

A number of race program changes have been this year, with several races moving from class-based handicaps to benchmark races, as well as the introduction of a second 1600m race – the $12,500 Benchmark 55 Handicap on September 1.

CLICK HERE for the full race program.

Traditionally, the 1600m distance has been reserved solely for the Birdsville Cup.

Birdsville Race Club vice president Gary Brook said said the changes in the 2017 program would provide greater options for owners and trainers, giving more opportunities for horses suited over longer distances.

It’s a spectacular sight to see the horses kicking up the dust at sun-up and sun-down. - Gary Brook

Each year, owners, trainers, jockeys and horses make the long haul trek to Birdsville, 10,000km collectively, from places as far away as Darwin, Tamworth and the Sunshine Coast – as well as surrounding towns and regions via the Simpson Desert Racing Carnival circuit.

The races attract a broad range of trainers and racing identities – from up-and-comers hoping to gain experience in a big country meet, to seasoned veterans who have become annual fixtures in the tiny, remote township.

In recent years, the event has drawn high-profile industry figures escaping the southern winters, including Group 1 trainers Peter Moody, Ciaron Maher and industry icon Arthur Inglis.

Last year Perth-based jockey Kayla Cross rode to victory on the Heather Lehmann-trained Moore Alpha – the first time an all-female jockey-trainer duo had taken out the Birdsville Cup in 134 years.

As in previous years, the 2017 race program is headlined by the prestigious $35,000 Birdsville Cup (1600m), which takes place on Saturday, September 2.

Four other feature races will offer up big prize money across both Friday and Saturday race days, including the $20,000 Open Handicap (1200m), $15,000 Class 1 Handicap (1200m), $15,000 Class 5 Handicap (1200m) and $15,000 Class 2 Handicap (1200m) – the latter of which is worth $22,500 for QTIS fillies.

“Owners, trainers and jockeys that have been bringing horses to Birdsville religiously for more than 20 years will also notice the difference travel-wise due to road upgrades since the last event,” Mr Brook said.

New-and-improved roads will definitely make the going easier for people traveling to Birdsville.

“Driving through the spectacular red Simpson Desert has always been a unique experience with value on its own, but the new-and-improved roads will definitely make the going easier.



“First-timers will miss some of the hard-yards that our more seasoned visitors have endured in previous years. The road upgrades, combined with the program changes, bolsters accessibility for owners, trainers, jockeys and visitors in general.”

Also new in 2017, the winner of the 1600m Betoota Cup on August 26 will receive an exemption from the ballot and secure automatic entry into the Birdsville Cup (if nominated) – the first time this has been awarded in the 135-year history of the Birdsville Races.

The Birdsville Races are a unique outback Thoroughbred race experience.

“Each year, trainers create their own communities under the gum trees by the Diamantina River, training their charges on the surrounding salt pans and red dessert sands,” Mr Brook said.

“It’s a spectacular sight to see the horses kicking up the dust at sun-up and sun-down as trainers work to ensure they’re charges are race-ready for the first week in September.”

In 2016, the Birdsville Races achieved 121 acceptances to the race-field. History was made when Perth-based jockey Kayla Cross rode to victory on the Heather Lehmann-trained Moore Alpha – the first time an all-female jockey-trainer duo had taken out the Birdsville Cup in 134 years.

Proudly supported by Tourism and Events Queensland’s It’s Live! in Queensland major events calendar, the Birdsville Races are led by an organising committee comprised of a network of current and former residents of Birdsville, all keen to share the magic of the outback races – keeping the event alive and in the psyche of Australian punters.

The story Get with the program - Birdsville’s ready to race first appeared on Queensland Country Life.