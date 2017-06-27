US bans Brazilian beef

THE US has banned all fresh beef imports from Brazil following the detection of of unacceptable material including blood clots and bone as well as bacteria in several shipments.



The latest ban follows on from a corruption scandal which rocked the Brazilian industry in March where a two year investigation revealed up to 40 meat companies had paid off inspectors and politicians the processing and sale and export of rotten meat.



The majority of the Brazilian beef exported to the US is ground product used in hamburger patties and smallgoods.

According to Commonwealth Bank economist Tobin Gorey the immediate impact of Friday’s ban will be that US processors will switch demand elsewhere, including within the US domestic market and Australia.



US cattle futures prices rocketed on Monday on the strength of the ban.



“The ban might well have a lasting impact,” Mr Gorey said. “Brazil has spent many arduous years getting back into the US market. We do not know right now how long these bans will remain in place.”



Brazil shipped more than 69,000 tonnes of beef to the US in 2016. Australia shipped 242,013t to the US last year.



According to USA Today, the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said it had rejected 11pc of Brazilian beef shipments since March over "public health concerns, sanitary conditions and animal health issues".



Mr Gorey said Brazil’s reputation would again be tarnished.



“The recent investigation into Brazil’s meat inspectors was one incident and here is another, all too soon afterwards,” Mr Gorey said.



“We suspect supermarket procurement agents might be reluctant to risk buying Brazilian beef, for at least a while, no matter how good the deal that is offered.”



Despite the scandal Australian cattle prices were a shade weaker earlier in the week on the back of forecast dry weather across much of the pastoral areas of Queensland and NSW.



