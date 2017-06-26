NEW laws have finally passed parliament to establish an advocate dedicated to rural health.

Increasing numbers of general practitioners (GP’s), to improve access to healthcare for people in the bush, is top of the new Rural Health Commissioner’s agenda, according to Assistant Health Minister David Gillespie.

The legislation, passed by both Houses yesterday, delivers on an election promise made by the Nationals in June 2016.

Mr Gillespie, said the Commissioner was needed to address the significant health disadvantages that face the one third of Australians who live outside metropolitan areas.

Mr Gillespie said lack of training for doctors in the bush was “the most serious issue” for the regional health sector.

“For those living in rural, regional and remote Australia, finding services can often be difficult, if not impossible,” he said.



Candidates are being assessed and a Commissioner will be appointed shortly.



The story Rural health advocate arrives first appeared on The Land.