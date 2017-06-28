Canberra region's free range chickens have the roomiest lifestyles

The Canberra region is home to some of the country's happiest hens.

And at Long Paddock Eggs in Bungendore why wouldn't you be? It is among the most spacious spots for a chook on a free range farm, according to figures released by Choice.

Based on self declarations by egg producers and claims made on packaging Choice has listed the stocking densities of farms claiming to produce free range eggs.

Free range regulations allow for up to 10,000 hens per hectare, which has caused many who run their chickens at low density to want to differentiate themselves and label their product "pastured eggs".

These chooks certainly have the life sharing a hectare paddock with just 184 feathered friends. Photo: Jamila Toderas

ACT and region had a swathe of low density egg producers including Hilltops Free Range Eggs near Cowra, Farmer Brown's Free Range Eggs in Hall and Majura Valley eggs.

Long Paddock runs 185 birds per hectare, similar to Tharwa's Cuppacumbalong Homestead or BumNuts in Gunning which both run 200 per hectare, according to the figures.

Choice's free CluckAR app has ranked several egg producers nationally to allow consumers to scan their cartons and find out just how much space a chook enjoys on farms claiming to produce free range eggs.



Those of us living in cramped shared apartments can empathise with feeling over-crowded. But how is it affordable for these farms near the nation's capital to give their animals so much cushy real estate?



Long Paddock eggs co-owner Amanda Mutton said her chooks had full use of open fields and each flock was protected by a pair of maremma dogs.

The farm has a mix of isa browns and lohmanns chooks in five mobile sheds on the property, which are moved to new ground every two days to promote soil health.

"You don't move the shed any more than a shed's length," she said. "We run a few head of cattle too. We would never have been able to have a crop on here until we had the chooks."

While the system created good soil, delicious eggs and happy hens, Ms Mutton said it was a constant challenge to make it all work financially.

"With free range you have to contend with the elements, winter and summer the chooks are out from 5am to 5pm," she said.

"They are never closed up and have the whole paddock. But if an eagle flies over and scares the chooks they may not lay for a week."

The high-quality eggs are used at many Canberra restaurants, sold at IGA and Supa Barn stores and various farmers markets.

Some customers love the natural variance in the eggs and being surprised with a double yolker.

However, Ms Mutton said the biggest challenge for the small scale producer was managing natural fluctuations in egg size and meeting wholesale customer preferences.

Roberto the maremma takes his role as a protector very seriously. Photo: Jamila Toderas

"We have five or six thousand chooks, so for us to have the consistency the bigger places have is hard," she said.

Each day there were smaller pullet eggs from from hens just getting the hang of laying, and almost a dozen double yolkers mostly from more mature hens.

"Sometimes you will get lots of 700g eggs, when the restaurants want 600g. At the moment we are getting lots of 800g and not 700g," she said. "But you get what you get."

Under clear skies Long Paddock chooks fossick for worms, scratch around below established gum trees and live without fear of foxes thanks to their fluffy, white protectors.

"People think chooks aren't smart but they really are the most inquisitive things," Ms Mutton said.

"You have to love chooks, which we do. But really, they are the happiest chooks in the world."

