Aussie pork a winning German recipe

WITH growing concerns over pork imports threat to local industry, Australian pork is proving its worth for a traditional German butcher serving Sydney suburban audience.

Boasting a bevvy of European products Bexley North’s German Butchery is living high on the hog after winning Australian Pork’s award for NSW best shorcut bacon.

The traditional butcher’s shortcut maple bacon did not just top the pile of 125 entrants in Bacon Week.

It also won the 2017 St George Business awards, and took a string of awards at the Sydney Royal Easter Show since the storefront opened in 2014.

Award winning maple bacon in its natural environment.

Locally sourced meat is a big selling point, according to store manager Jacob Svejda.

“People ask where our pork comes from and of course, we use Australian.

“A great thing about this country is the quality of the meat. Aussie pork is really nice and tasty, it’s the best available.”

Earlier this month, Australian Pork Limited issued said local producers were feeling the pinch.

“Australian pork farmers have seen prices slide as imported pork products flood the market,” the producer-owned industry body said in a statement.

“Pork’s popularity is growing in Australia, but these imports are a significant challenge for our farmers,” Mr Spencer said.



The German Butchery’s focus on quality and artisanal expertise is a key marketing tool, and offers a glimmer of hope for its potential to keep local produce in Australian shopping bags.

The retail store, owned by Madeleine Herz is supplied by Tino and Kati Dees’ smallgoods factory, is located in Mona Vale on Sydney’s northern beaches.

“One thing that makes us the best is our German butchers, who are just so good at their job,” Mr Sveldja said.



“German customers always ask us who makes their meat. It’s important for them to trust the people who prepare the products and know the traditions and how it should taste.

“I love the products and i can see the passion in our butchers. The people in the factory educate us on products, how it is made and how we can promote it.”

Mr Svejda, who hails from the Czech Republic, said many customers with European heritage looking for a taste of home are regular customers.

“It is still hard to get the tradition stuff we are used to in Europe,” he said.

Aussies from all walks of life also come to enjoy the traditional fare, as well as raw sausages for barbecues as well as the 100 per cent Australian pork the German Butchery uses.

“The raw sausages are nice, pork rich but lower in fat and they don’t burst open on the barbecue like cheaper ones do. Many of customers come just for that,” Mr Sveldja said.

“Aussies often start by coming in and justing tasting one or two products, like ham. But then it’s cool to see their transformation from to the full range of cold cuts that are traditional for us Europeans.”

Customers travel from as far as Wollongong and Newcastle to get their fix of the mostly porky treats, including raw and cooked sausages such as frankfurters and bratwurst, as well as liberkese, liverwurst and a range of other small goods.

Mr Sveldja said despite the sugary syrup, the maple bacon is not a dessert item.

“I don’t even like syrup, but the bacon is not that sweet. The maple syrup just makes it juicy and really yummy.”

The German Butchery will offering a tasting of its award-winning bacon at its shopfront on Saturday July 1 from 10am until 2pm.



Visit www.german-butchery.com.au for details.