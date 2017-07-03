Protecting cropping industry heading to Adelaide

THE protected cropping industry will gather in Adelaide next month for the Future Growing APEX-BRINKMAN Protected Cropping Australia (PCA) Biennial Conference 2017.

The conference will be held from July 9 to July 12 at the newly renovated Adelaide Convention Centre on North Terrace.

The theme is “Future Growing” and will include a combination of business, networking and social events as well as a field trip on the final day of the conference.



There will be an impressive industry exhibition, a large variety of presentations to choose from, exciting keynote speakers, workshops and field days, the welcome reception and conference dinner.

Assistant minister for agriculture and water resources, Senator Anne Ruston, will officially open the conference.



Highly regarded hydroponic expert from New Zealand, Dr Mike Nichols, will speak on medical marijuana and fruit growing in the future.

Graeme Smith of Graeme Smith Consulting will present information on vertical farming, plant factories and artificial lighting reports from recent conferences.

Plenty of other topics will be covered including integrated pest management, product liability, greenhouse management, nutrients, disease resistance and biosecurity, among others.

According to PCA, the protected cropping industry is the fastest growing food producing sector in Australia, valued at about $1.8 billion at the farm gate per annum.



This is equivalent to 20 per cent of the value of total vegetable and cut flower production in Australia (RIRDC report HSA-9A).



It is estimated that more than 10,000 people are employed directly in greenhouse horticulture throughout Australia, with the industry expanding at between 4-6pc per annum.



The average return on investment is between 5pc and 10pc. The potential return on investment for high technology greenhouse vegetable enterprises is around 20-25pc per annum.

PCA is the peak industry body representing commercial hydroponic and greenhouse growers Australia wide. PCA members also include equipment and installation suppliers, specialist consultants and advisors, researchers and educators.

