TV crew ‘Follow the Farmer’ to highlight sustainable producers

Follow the Farmer - an agricultural channel which focuses on sustainable farming, healthy animals and healthy people – has been filming with some of the region’s most innovative producers to shine a light on the paddock to plate process.

The producers were interviewed and their practices filmed to show consumers exactly how their produce and products are produced.

Along with smaller video snippets explaining terminology and “farmer to farmer” videos looking at their practices - such as trying to regenerate their treeline or no-kill cropping.



The short films will be shown on social media and in cafes, grocers and butchers, that are trying to target sustainable farming produce.



The produces visited on this tour were Farmer Brown’s Eggs in Spicers Creek, Gundooee Wagyu in Dunedoo, Grassland Poultry near Twelve Mile, Extraordinary Pork in Dubbo, as well as Blazeaid.



Follow the Farmer co-founder, Todd Fergusson, said the concept is about highlighting sustainable farming practices and informing consumers.



“A lot of labels have ‘free range’, and some producers might have a thousand chickens and some are true free range where they have lots of space and lots of grass,” he said.

“So we’ve made videos with farmers that have true labels and take a look at what they’re doing on farm.

“The consumer can watch it and get some transparent information and make an informed decision.



“Sometimes this produce is more expensive because it’s not from a factory, it’s not intensive and they’re not getting economies of scale, but they are looking after their animals.

“And consumers can look at this and see why it costs a little bit more and put some clarity around pricing that’s distinct for this kind of product.”

The next tour will look at “paddock to fibre” and getting in touch with wool producers who share the sustainability message.

“We’re about highlighting those producers who are starting to think and starting to supply to the consumer in a holistic and regenerative way, where they’re looking after the animals and the land,” Mr Fergusson said.



“We’re just trying to allow consumers to be better informed and along the way we can highlight a few really good farmers who have got good sustainable practices.



IN FRAME: Follow the Farmer films at Farmer Brown's Eggs last week.

“So other farmers can look at it and learn from it as well.”

To watch the videos and find out more information visit followthefarmer.com.au

