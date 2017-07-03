Having a crack to help farmers

It was a bit chilly on the willy but that didn’t stop Brendan Farrell baring his Burrum-buttocks to boost the hay runners’ cause.

On one of the coldest winter days to date, Mr Farrell stripped off for a Border Mail photo shoot to promote his latest fundraising project for drought-stricken farmers.



At least 24 brave men and women will get their gear off for a cheeky calendar that aims to raise spirits and much-needed funds to keep the hay runners rolling.

“They’ll need a 12-pack rather than a six-pack, a pimply bum, a truckie’s tan and a few tatts wouldn’t go astray." - Brendan Farrell

Mr Farrell said the calendar would feature “real people” as models with very strict criteria for the selection process.



“Look this is just a bit of fun; there’s always pressure to raise more money and I think we need to inject some humour into the cause.”

RELATED READING

Mr Farrell said he had been overwhelmed by the response after posting his calendar idea on Facebook.



“It’s a bit of an Aussie tradition to get your kit off but to do it dead-set sober, well that’s determination and dedication,” he said.



The calendar will feature hay runners from Rockhampton all the way down to Tasmania and across to South Australia.

“We want people to know this is an Australia-wide thing,” he added.



Mr Farrell is finalising photography for the calendar, which will be on sale in time for the 2017 Henty Machinery Field Days from September 19 to 21.

He’s hoping for maximum exposure for this latest fundraiser and has little time for detractors.



“You’ll always have negative people out there and people who don’t like nudity in calendars … but at least I’m having a crack,” Mr Farrell said.



“Our farmers in drought-stricken areas are looking down the barrel of a gun.

“That’s what this is about – a bit of fun, a bit of humour and raising money for fuel for trucks.” - Brendan Farrell

In the meantime, Mr Farrell is not contemplating a future modelling career.

“We had a lot of laughs doing the photo shoot but it was a bit fresh,” he laughed.

Supporters are already dubbing this the Bare-m-buttock Hay Runners.

The Border Mail