Chlamydia in sheep 'highly prevalent' and not transmitted how you might think

With chlamydia "highly prevalent" in Australian sheep, a Sunshine Coast researcher hopes to find a way to better spot infections of the painful disease.

University of Sunshine Coast Associate Professor Adam Polkinghorne kicked off his chlamydia research with koalas and after a trip to Europe, discovered the disease was common in other species.

The molecular microbiologist will use a $593,000 grant to better detect the disease.

"It turns out sheep and cattle have lots of chlamydia in Australia," he said.

"In fact, one study done by group in Western Australia revealed that 30 per cent of Australian sheep are carrying the same chlamydia that is causing disease in koalas, it is the same species.



"We found that chlamydia was highly prevalent in Australian sheep and it can cause some pretty important diseases that can cause economic losses for farmers."



Unlike koalas and humans, chlamydia in sheep is not a sexually transmitted disease, but transferred through the animals' droppings.



"It is a gastro-intestinal tract disease so it is transmitted in the faeces and then typically re-enters the gastrointestinal tract when it is swallowed," he said.

"In the animal world that is pretty common.

"Lots of animals are infected, you can have 30-40 per cent of animals on the farms that are shedding chlamydia ... and that means you get huge amounts of bacteria spread out onto a farm which makes it really difficult to control."

Associate Professor Polkinghorne said the prevalence of chlamydia in sheep, with effects including pneumonia, abortion and arthritis in lambs, was likely under-represented.

"It is not one of the major ones that people typically think of but the more work we do, the more we realise it is more common than we thought. It is causing more economic loss than anyone realises," he said.

"The most important of these caused by chlamydia in sheep is arthritis, which is not typically a disease you would think about in chlamydia.

"Arthritis in lambs means it slows their growth and means they don't put on as much weight as other lambs so when they get sent to the abattoir those lambs that are affected are either condemned or they don't weigh as much as healthy lambs. That is where the cost comes to farmers.

"It is also a really painful disease, the animals suffer."

He said the $293,000 grant from the Australian Research Council, along with an additional $300,000 from industry funding, would hopefully go towards developing ways to detect the infections in sheep.

"The tests for chlamydia are blood tests where we look for antibodies that sheep make against chlamydia," he said.

"The problem is that those tests are not very sensitive and can't differentiate between the different chlamydia species.

"Our test ... will be able to distinguish between different chlamydia pathogens thereby improving diagnosis but also the health report cards we give for animals when we export them."

He said better diagnosis would lead to better treatment.

"With that same test we should be able to give a more accurate diagnosis for our veterinarians, which means farmers will get better information about when they should treat lambs for chlamydia as well," he said.

"Once we know more about how much of a problem it is, we have a few options - one exciting option is the use of a vaccine that we have been developing in koalas.

"We have a prototype koala chlamydia vaccine and over the next 12 months we will be starting to test whether that vaccine could also be effective in lambs as well."

Field work for the research will be conducted in New South Wales and analysed at USC's research lab at Sippy Downs.

The project will be a collaboration between Associate Professor Polkinghorne, researchers from New South Wales and Tasmania and industry partners.

Brisbane Times