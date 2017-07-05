‘Blow me down!' Farmer snaps white kangaroo

When you're driving at dusk in the country it's vital to be on 'roo watch' - keeping a sharp eye out for any errant marsupials jumping onto the road.

And a few months ago farming couple Trevor and Jeanette de Landgrafft were driving home at sundown from a meeting to their mixed grains property in WA's Great Southern with their eyes peeled wide.

But what they saw beside the road that evening had them doing a double take.

"This roo jumps out, and then another, a mother and a youngster, and it was white!" said Mrs de Landgrafft.

"We couldn't believe it. So I'm fossicking aroun



d, trying to get my phone out to get a picture but by the time I had, blow me down, the kangaroos had gone.

"I told a few people about it, but they were like 'where were you really coming back from?' and we just laughed."

But the one time she forgot to prepare the phone camera, the white kangaroo appeared again.

"There it was and I've not got the phone ready! So I braked and pulled over, threw it in reverse and got out. Lucky the kangaroos were still there and I took some photos.

"Five shots and only one of them was any good, a twenty per cent success rate!"

Elated to have captured the rare white kangaroo on camera, she drove back home and started sending the photograph to her family and friends.

"I was at a party a few weeks later and an old fellow I know, he must be around 70 so he's been on the land forever, I showed him the photo and he said he'd never seen anything like it before."

White kangaroos are noted scientifically, but they are extremely rare and difficult to spot in the wild.

Yet Mrs de Landgrafft says she sees the white roo often - and sometimes it gets too close for comfort.

"I near hit the thing the other day - had to slam on the brakes and I'm yelling 'noooo!' I can't get a photo of it and then kill it.

"But I managed to avoid it, and it's still around!"

Determined to capture this incredibly rare sight on camera, Mrs de Landgrafft took to having her phone in camera mode every time she left her Newdegate property.



