Pauline Hanson flies into political danger drone

SENATE Rural and Regional Affairs and Transport References Committee Chair Glenn Sterle has chastised Pauline Hanson for a “stunt” video showing her allegedly misusing a drone in a public space.

Senator Hanson – the One Nation leader – released a video on Twitter yesterday showing her using the drone in a built up area of Townsville, ahead of a media appearance.

As media reports broke of her drone use and that she may be under investigation over the video’s revelations, Senator Hanson said on Twitter that the mainstream media “love drone - but don't seem to care about freezing pensioners, dying businesses or horror electricity costs”

But the Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) has now indicated it wants to discuss the issue with Senator Hanson with the possibility of a fine being imposed that experts say could be about $900.

Senator Sterle issued a statement given the Committee that he chairs is currently conducting an inquiry into the regulatory requirements that impact on the safe use of drones which is also looking at the issue from an agricultural users’ perspective.

Senator Sterle said Senator Hanson’s use of the drone was “irresponsible behaviour” for flying it from the balcony of a high rise building in Townsville.

“Senator Hanson, through this stunt has shown that she has no regard for the rules or for the safety of others,” the WA Labor Senator said.

“CASA very clearly on its website outlines a number of rules for flying a drone for recreational purposes.

“They include; you must not fly closer than 30 metres to vehicles, boats, buildings or people and you must not fly over populous areas such as beaches, heavily populated parks, or sports ovals while they are in use.

“Senator Hanson is clearly in violation of some if not more of these regulations and should be penalised by CASA immediately.”

Senator Sterle said the sort of behaviour exhibited by Senator Hanson in the video was “concerning the Committee” and as a Senator, she should be “more aware of Committee business and of the important and serious matters before the Senate”.

“The root of the Committee’s concerns has been what could happen when people are flying drones who haven’t had sufficient training,” he said.

“I never could have imagined that a Senator would be the one to justify the seriousness of our investigations.

“I would counsel Senator Hanson to pay more attention to her role as a Senator, what her actions mean and how they contribute to work that other Senators are conducting, which at the end of the day is in the best interests of the Australian public.

“Senator Hanson needs to take responsibility for her actions and admit that what she did was irresponsible and in breach of CASA regulations.

“Similarly, I call on CASA to investigate this matter and penalise Senator Hanson, just as they would to any other civilian caught being in breach of the regulations.”

But Senator Hanson told Sydney Radio she wasn’t worried about being in trouble with CASA.

“As far as I was aware and what I was informed about, that I complied with the rules and regulations,” she said.

“I don’t need a fine – I don’t want a fine.

“It was not anywhere near a public place; it was not over a public field; it was not within 30 metres of people; it was over a gravel pit; there was no danger to anyone; it was not near the airport; so as far as I’m concerned I’ve ticked all the boxes.”

Senator Hanson also attacked media reporting on the issue and the public interest relevance of it, compared to other issues like rising electricity costs.

She also claimed to be acting within the rules, as she was aware of them at the time, when asked if she had done anything wrong by flying the drone within 30 metres of a building,

“Throw the cuffs on me take me away, drag me away, I‘ve been there done that it’s nothing new to me,” she said, tongue in cheek.

The Australian Certified UAV Operators (ACUO) said CASA’s investigation into alleged operation of a remotely piloted aircraft system - contrary to regulations - by a member of the Australian Senate, should be accompanied by enhanced transparency and outcomes reporting.

ACUO President Joe Urli said the problem of illegal and unauthorised operations of drones was “a significant safety issue that demands high profile persons demonstrate public leadership”.

“In such circumstances, it is reasonable to expect that public safety agencies like CASA will appreciate a higher level of public interest in the outcome of such investigations,” he said.

Mr Urli said CASA must also ask if the imagery posted online was intended as promotion for political purposes and whether such a purpose is ‘commercial’ under the regulations.

“ACUO urges the current Senate inquiry to recommend the creation of a new strict liability offence of publicising video of potentially illegal operations, as a general deterrent mechanism,” he said.