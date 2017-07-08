Polaris quad bike safety warning

SMALL Business Minister Michael McCormack has issued a safety warning notice for owners and repairers of Polaris youth quad bikes which may contain asbestos – including raising the alarm for farmers.

In a statement, Mr McCormack said he was acting on advice from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), and the warning notice advised consumers to check their youth quad bikes to ensure user safety.

“My most important job as minister responsible for consumer affairs is to protect Australian consumers’ safety, which is why I am issuing this notice,” he said.

“As a country MP, I know how important quad bikes can be for work on the farm and how many young people ride youth bikes too, so I wanted to ensure as many consumers as possible are made aware of the recall.

“The notice warns that Australian quad bike supplier Polaris has found asbestos in brake pads, brake shoes, gaskets and washers in some of its youth quad bike models supplied into Australia from 2000 to 2017.”

According to the minister’s alert, Polaris recalled 12 models and various component parts in its youth range of quad bikes, supplied from December 31, 2003 to 2017.

However, the company supplied certain models and parts of quad bikes to Australian consumers between 2000 and 2003.

Mr McCormack said Polaris had not recalled models imported into Australia between 2000 and 2003, even though they may contain asbestos.

He said consequently, the ACCC was investigating the safety of the products not subject to the recall notice.

Mr McCormack said owners and users should not do any repair or maintenance work on the affected parts of the quad bikes.

Small Business Minister Michael McCormack.

“The presence of asbestos in quad bike parts presents a risk to those who do their own mechanical work and to others – such as employees on the farm – who might repair or service the bike,” he said.

“The ACCC’s current advice is that it is unlikely to present a safety risk while riding the quad bike.”

Owners are being urged to take any affected Polaris youth quad bikes to a Polaris dealership to be repaired by qualified personnel using appropriate safety procedures and any materials containing asbestos must be disposed of at licensed facilities.

“If you own a quad bike supplied between 2000 and 2017, contact Polaris and seek a replacement of the components,” Mr McCormack said.

“If you encounter any issues having an affected quad bike fixed by Polaris without charge, please contact the ACCC immediately.

“This is a very important issue for many farmers and consumers across Australia and I urge those who have quad bikes to heed this advice and ensure their safety.

Safety Warning and Recall Notices are available at www.productsafety.gov.au