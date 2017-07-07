Bremner quits Cattle Council after six months

CATTLE Council of Australia CEO Duncan Bremner has tendered his resignation.

In a statement, Mr Bremner said “Australian cattle industry is my passion, and it has been a privilege to have had the opportunity to lead the prescribed peak industry council for the sector”.

“Unfortunately though, I have come to the conclusion I am not the right person to lead the CCA in its current form through the significant reforms they must undertake,” he said.

“I wish the CCA the very best in its endeavours to represent the grass-fed sector of Australia.”

CCA President Howard Smith thanked Mr Bremner for his service to the industry following the shock resignation.



“Duncan has done a great job in assisting CCA in supporting Australia’s grassfed beef industry,” he said.

“I would like to recognise his contribution to industry and wish him the best in his future endeavours.”

Mr Bremner declined to comment to media on his decision to step down after six months in the job.

He was also CEO of Animal Medicines Australia for three years, stepping down in mid-2016 from the animal health industry’s peak body.

More to come