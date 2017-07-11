R.M. Williams has released a pair of metallic gold boots

R.M. Williams has released a pair of metallic gold boots

Aa

Ladies, RM's have glammed-up your brown boots.

Aa

When you think of R.M. Williams you think of the good boots, the go-anywhere boots, the farm boots.

Boots you could wear to a wedding, or in the paddock.

You probably don’t think of metallic gold boots. Of boots that wouldn’t look out of place in a Sydney nightclub.

But the boot maker has launched a range of exactly that – gold boots!

But boys, stand down. These are ladies boots and they’ll set you back about $545.

They are also an online exclusive, so you won’t find them in a store near you.

The website says the boots are made in the Adelaide factory from one piece of leather and are designed especially for ladies with a lower height profile, while the signature RM tugs have been “resized and specially designed for a woman”.

Aa

From the front page

Sponsored by

Most popular

Sponsored by

Farmonline Network

Sponsored by
  1. Contact Us
  2. About Us
  3. Advertising
  4. Privacy Policy
  5. Conditions of Use
  6. Copyright © 2015. Fairfax Media.