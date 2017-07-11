R.M. Williams has released a pair of metallic gold boots

When you think of R.M. Williams you think of the good boots, the go-anywhere boots, the farm boots.

Boots you could wear to a wedding, or in the paddock.

You probably don’t think of metallic gold boots. Of boots that wouldn’t look out of place in a Sydney nightclub.

But the boot maker has launched a range of exactly that – gold boots!

But boys, stand down. These are ladies boots and they’ll set you back about $545.



They are also an online exclusive, so you won’t find them in a store near you.

The website says the boots are made in the Adelaide factory from one piece of leather and are designed especially for ladies with a lower height profile, while the signature RM tugs have been “resized and specially designed for a woman”.