Santa Gertrudis Association appoints new GM

Stephen Ware has been appointed the Santa Gertrudis Breeders’ Association of Australia's new General Manager.

Mr Ware will be responsible for leading the cattle breed association’s activities across Australia.



SGBAA president Scott Ferguson said the association is delighted to announce Stephen Ware’s appointment as General Manager.



“We undertook a national search for candidates to lead and develop our Santa Gertrudis cattle breed with Stephen emerging as the strongest in a field of many excellent candidates,” Mr Ferguson said.



With over 25 years in agribusiness Mr Ware is uniquely positioned for this role, according to the SGBAA.



“He has a great track record of growing business, implementing change and developing people, plus I am assured he will lead our breed to great things in the coming years,” Mr Ferguson said.



Mr Ware added he’s looking forward to taking on the position within SGBAA and continuing to lead the breed’s development, which he believes is at the forefront of the beef industry.



Growing up on a sheep and cattle property near Blackall, Mr Ware has been closely involved with the rural sector all his life. He started his career in 1989 as a property manager before working as a stock and station agent then moving into rural banking, an industry in which he has excelled for over 10 years.



“Since 2012 I was branch manager of Rabobank in Emerald, responsible for driving growth and efficiencies within the bank’s business and for leading the transformation of their operation within the Emerald region,” he said.



Mr Ware takes over management of the SGBAA from Ben Noller who has held the position of General Manager for the past three years.



“Under Mr Noller’s guidance the breed has gone from strength to strength and enjoyed repeated success in the saleyard, judging ring, and on the plate,” Mr Ferguson said.



“With Santa Gertrudis cemented as one of the country’s most successful and significant beef cattle breeds, the SGBAA looks forward to the knowledge and passion Mr Ware can bring to his role as General Manager.”

