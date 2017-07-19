Ruralco opens its water trading floodgates

Agricultural services group Ruralco has expanded and re-launched what it says is now Australia’s largest independent water market trading platform – waterexchange.com.au.

The online platform will allow any irrigators, government body or agricultural corporate group to trade a variety of water products in all major trading zones Australia-wide.

Until now the website was only available to Ruralco water brokers for their clients.



The company has expanded the platform to other water brokers and customers outside Ruralco’s network.

Farmers will now be able to view the most up to date registered entitlement trades listed on all state government registers, in one place.

They will also see entitlement parcels with associated volume and prices which are under contract.

The most recent government registered trade values are also provided as part of the single portal.

Ruralco managing director, Travis Dillon, said the revamped water trading service would now be an independent entity and the new features should see it as the platform of choice for reputable and experienced brokers.

All stakeholders in the water trading industry from irrigators through to brokers want a system that is simple, transparent, and has integrity. - Travis Dillon, Ruralco

“There are multiple water trading platforms for brokers to choose from, which makes transparency difficult causing concern for farmers, regulators and governments,” he said.

“All stakeholders in the water trading industry from irrigators through to brokers want a system that is simple, transparent, and has integrity.



“The water exchange platform delivers this.”

Mr Dillon said new features on waterexchange.com.au gave water users more confidence and understanding of the value of their entitlement.

Temporary allocation water trades on waterexchange.com.au occurred via more than 5000 transactions last year.

More than 500 permanent entitlement trades were also transacted, which Mr Dillon said made the platform well placed to offer the kind of market depth and liquidity licence holders sought.



Ruralco’s fast expanding interest in water broking dates back about six years, although the original waterexchange platform was established by previous owners two decades ago, becoming a joint venture Ruralco operation in 2012.

News of the expanded service has stirred some interest in the share market, too, with the company’s share price reversing recent trends and making a jump above $3 on Wednesday morning.