Live export ban class action trial kicks off | Rolling coverage

Live export ban class action trial kicks off | Rolling coverage

Northern Territory Cattlemen's Association CEO Tracey Hayes being interviewed outside the court.

Northern Territory Cattlemen's Association CEO Tracey Hayes being interviewed outside the court.

Aa

Follow the action from the class action claim trial against the Commonwealth government over the suspension of live cattle exports to Indonesia.

Aa

The class action claim trial against the Commonwealth government over the 2011 snap suspension of live cattle exports to Indonesia is under way in Sydney.

RELATED READING:

Lead litigants the Brett Cattle company of Waterloo Station, Northern Territory, will spearhead the claim against the federal government in an effort to try and reclaim about $600 million in losses.

The Australian Farmers Fighting Fund is backing the legal fight by cattle producers and industry that was initially filed in the Federal Court in October 2014.

Ongoing efforts by Minter Ellison lawyers to try and settle the claim with the government, without the case going to trial, have proven futile.

Aa

From the front page

Sponsored by

Most popular

Sponsored by

Farmonline Network

Sponsored by
  1. Contact Us
  2. About Us
  3. Advertising
  4. Privacy Policy
  5. Conditions of Use
  6. Copyright © 2015. Fairfax Media.