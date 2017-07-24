Live export ban class action trial day four | Rolling coverage

THE commonwealth government’s defence team will continue arguing their legal case on day four of the class action claim court case, for the snap 2011 Indonesian live cattle export ban.

As proceedings reached adjournment late on Friday in the first three days of the trial that’s being held in the Federal Court in Sydney, a debate was occurring about when the actual decision was made in early June 2011 to suspend trade for up to six months, by the former Labor Agriculture Minister Joe Ludwig and the cabinet’s involvement.

That decision is the core focus of the plaintiff’s claim to try and prove misfeasance in Mr Ludwig’s signing of the second control that imposed a full ban on the Indonesian market to address animal welfare concerns – blocking access by supply chains already processing exported cattle at required standards.

Lead litigants the Brett Cattle company of Waterloo Station, Northern Territory are pushing the industry’s claim against the federal government to try and reclaim about $600 million in losses.

