Ford hits the road

VICTORIAN Farmers Federation chief executive Graeme Ford has stepped down from his role as of today.

The VFF made an announcement on Mr Ford’s departure late last week.

Mr Ford has been involved with the group for over 20 years, and has spent the last six years in the top job.

VFF president David Jochinke said the VFF board came to an agreement with Mr Ford that he would step down, reflecting the board’s intention to seek a new approach in the face of the prevailing challenges facing Victorian farmers.

Mr Jochinke said the board felt the VFF needed to leverage more from its commercial operations moving forward.

He thanked Mr Ford for his efforts, saying he had provided “extraordinary service to the VFF and its members” throughout a distinguished 20 year career with the organisation.

“Graeme has been part of the VFF for more than two decades and has helped shape the organisation during that time,” Mr Jochinke said.

The search for a replacement will now begin.

