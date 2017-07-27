New national farm machinery writer joins Fairfax Agricultural Media

WELL known grains industry specialist, Sharon O’Keeffe, has been appointed national farm machinery writer for Fairfax Agricultural Media.

Former manager of Grains Research Development Corporation (GRDC) in NSW and Queensland, Ms O’Keeffe has a Masters degree in Agriculture and more than 20 years experience in the farming sector.

“My experience in extension and agronomy will be of benefit, it means I will be looking at machinery from a new angle and concentrating on what farmers want to know, and when they need to know it,” Ms O’Keeffe said.

As a national writer Ms O’Keeffe will be writing for the state based mastheads and farmonline.com.au

Ms O’Keeffe expects to be a fixture at many of the machinery and agricultural field days.

“My first field days will be Nyngan Ag Expo and Gunnedah AgQuip and I’m looking forward to getting out and about to meet everyone and source some good stories,” she said.

“Farm machinery is an exciting place to be, with new technologies coming through all the time.

“Field days give people an opportunity to really get across these machines and hear from the experts. It’s not just kicking tyres.

“To a farmer it is all about efficiency and economic return. You need to have the right machinery available to get the job done and it’s all about return on investment.”

Ms O’Keeffe will be based out of The Land office in Dubbo, NSW and can be contacted at sharon.okeeffe@fairfaxmedia.com.au or 0403 937199.

