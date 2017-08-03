Is your Dad the Boss? We’re not necessarily talking authoritarian disciplinarian; perhaps he’s more Bruce “The Boss” Springsteen – laidback and creative.



Whatever his style, if your Dad is dependable and durable – like the Landboss 800D UTV – then here’s your chance to tell him you think he’s tops. You could win him one of these super handy vehicles, worth $15,990, for Father’s Day.

All you need to do is send us a photo of your Dad and tell us in 25 words or less why he is the best.



To enter fill in your details in the entry form below and upload your photo. Entries close on August 17.

The Landboss 800D UTV is designed for farmers or recreational users looking for a high-quality, high-powered diesel vehicle that can go just about anywhere.

Powered by a hard-wearing Perkins engine, the Landboss is renown for its sturdiness, safety and agility. The company is 100 per cent Australian owned, so you can feel good about helping the Aussie economy as well.

With a two-year factory guarantee, the Landboss is backed by a network of more than 80 dealers across the country.



Win Dad a Landboss UTV for Father’s Day







Tweet Facebook of

Its 800cc, three-cylinder Perkins diesel engine is matched with a CVTech transmission that has selectable 2WD and 4WD, front and rear differential locks and turf mode. The spacious cab includes a bench seat while a ROPS-certified roll frame offers protection.



It’s not all about the comfort. The Landboss 800D UTV is ready for work with more than a one-tonne carrying capacity, a 450-kilogram cargo box and a 700-kilogram tow capacity.

