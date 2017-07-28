Rural leadership in peak demand

Australian Rural Leadership Foundation CEO Matt Linnegar.

REGIONAL Australia is currently at the forefront of policy and decision maker’s minds with the establishment of the new Regional Australia Ministerial Taskforce.

The taskforce aims to improve the lives of rural, regional and remote Australians and said it will come up with ideas across portfolios including health, education, transport and infrastructure, employment, industry and communications.

This is a positive and ambitious project – with the Prime Minister chairing the taskforce, we have an opportunity here to work towards meaningful changes for regional Australia.

So, what does the taskforce need to produce to drive innovative and meaningful outcomes for rural Australia?

What, or more so who, will drive economic and social reforms in our rural and regional communities?

Who will lead the way in identifying and informing the taskforce of the health, education and infrastructure needs of their regions?

There are people in key positional roles across government, community and private sectors who will and must play their part.

However, in this increasingly uncertain and fickle political climate, those in positions of power would be well advised to look beyond populists and interest groups to those who will ultimately drive change – the communities themselves.

For 25 years, the Australian Rural Leadership Foundation (ARLF) have been developing courageous, influential and ethical leaders with a strong commitment to the greater good of the communities and industries they live and work in.

I believe, it is people like our graduates and others in their communities that will provide the taskforce with the information and ideas that they need to support and continue to build thriving industries and communities.

A simple rehashing of the list of areas requiring attention will not lead to meaningful change.

For regional Australia, the challenges are not new.

This does not mean however, that the future is bleak.

Since the announcement of the taskforce the government has released the “Regions 2030” statement.

The document echoes what we have previously highlighted about engaging communities. It’s true a ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach doesn’t work and the government’s commitment to investing in partnership with communities is promising.

There will be consultation required for the proposed initiatives outlined in “Regions 2030”. I’m calling on all regional leaders to step up and start engaging in the debate.

We need regional leaders to discuss and collaborate, across all sectors and communities to develop long term plans for the greater good of rural, regional and remote Australia. We need regional leaders with an entrepreneurial and courageous spirit and the ability to communicate ideas and information.

All levels of government, industry and community representation need to respond to what regional Australia wants and needs.

Not just the taskforce.

Your representatives need to hear what matters to you and your region.

Whilst this regional input is of critical importance, for change to be sustainable over time, we also need to take a strategic, Australia wide approach.

In our 25th year, the ARLF are taking an opportunity to pause and reflect on the impact and contribution of the 1000 strong graduates of our various programs.

The celebrations will culminate with a series of events to be held in Canberra on 20th October.

The events will include a leadership assembly set to be a unique gathering of leaders throughout regional Australia.

This summit presents a unique opportunity for a highly diverse range of people to contribute to the conversation at a national level, while remaining accessible to all.

This is an event not to be missed and we are encouraging all regional organisations and leaders to join us.

The leadership assembly will be followed by a gala dinner.

RSVP’s, tickets and more information can be found on our website.