Calling country girls with something to say

AT LEAST 10 young rural trailblazers will have an opportunity to win a once-in-a-lifetime 'power prip' to the nation's capital through an initiative launched this week.

Now in its fourth year, Country to Canberra’s prestigious 2017 Leadership Competition will award young women with a chance to rub shoulders with politicians and CEOs, leadership and public speaking training, a tour of Parliament House and much more.

Country to Canberra CEO Hannah Wandel says it’s about showing girls there is no limit to what they can achieve.

“From Julie Bishop to Tanya Plibersek, our past winners have met with inspiring leaders, built confidence and have gone on to make an incredible impact in their local communities,” she said.

“The ‘power trip’ prize is also an amazing opportunity to connect with other young rural go-getters.

To enter, Country to Canberra is asking girls to submit a two-minute video or 400 words answering the question: 'from primary school to Prime Minister, how can we create strong pathways to power for women?'

Ms Wandel said only 25 per cent of ASX 200 board positions were held by women and only 32pc of federal politicians are female.

“We want to change this by empowering students and giving them an opportunity to come up with innovative solutions,” she said.

“We target high school, because it’s a critical time in a young woman’s leadership pathway.

“We also know that distance, time and funding barriers can make life tough for rural students.

“Through our competition and prize, we provide access to training and mentorship, no matter a girl’s background and no matter how far away she lives.

The competition’s 2016 winner Melinda Mees said the initiative “changed my life”.

“It gave me the courage to become someone I never thought I could be,” she said.

Ms Wandel said all eligible rural female high school students were encouraged to take part.

“This could be the kick-start you need - we want to be a microphone for the voices of young, bright future-leaders,” she said.

The winners will also participate in mentoring sessions and access to Country to Canberra’s alumni network.

Entries open July 25 and close September 8, 2017.

For further details visit: