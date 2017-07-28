Good hardware a worthy investment for internet users

GETTING the right internet hardware can vastly improve the functionality of net services according to technology expert Ian Ware.

He said technology in hardware was rapidly evolving and allowed users to get the best out of their internet, chiefly in terms of improved upload and download speeds.

Mr Ware said many people misdiagnosed poor internet speeds on the service itself or the internet service provider (ISP) when it was their gear.

“Don’t necessarily blame NBN or the ISPs for the problem, look at your modem, the modem given with the NBN is a $7 model out of China and it just doesn’t do the job.”

“If your modem is more than 12 months old, throw it out, modem technology has changed so much recently, an investment of around $300 will get you a Night Hawk modem and they scream along.”

“It can make a real difference to the usability of your internet.”

Another technology solution Mr Ware advised rural residents to look at was a balance router.

“Using the WAN (wide area network) port on the router you can bring in multiple connections and stack them, so if you have a NBN 25/5 connection, along with a 4G and perhaps there is still ADSL operating, it will stack them all together.”

Mr Ware said even though you paid more for multiple connections, this type of fall-back system could be invaluable at times of high internet loads.

“You look at the last day of the financial year recently, how many times did the net crash?

“In agriculture, data can be critical and I think for another $69 to protect yourself against not being able to send or receive what you need when you need, it is a no-brainer.”