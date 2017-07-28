Rain on its way to southern Australia

WIDESPREAD rainfall is forecast across southern Australia in the week to August 4.



The Bureau of Meteorology forecasts falls up to 15 millimetres in southwest Western Australia and South Australia’s growing regions.

Most of Victoria is forecast to receive between 10mm and 25mm and NSW is in for falls up to 50mm. Southeast Queensland is expected to receive up to 10mm.

Rain for the week ending August 4. Information reproduced with the permission of the Bureau of Meteorology.

Unfortunately, BoM expects August to October overall will likely bring below average rainfall to most of southern Australia.

Related: El Ninos to double by 2050 ; Variable opportunity for savvy farmers

August rainfall is very likely to be below average, but Tasmania is likely to be wetter than average.

Rain forecast between 28.07 and 31.07. Information reproduced with the permission of the Bureau of Meteorology.

Temperatures are likely to be above average for most of Australia.

August is very likely to see warmer days nationwide, with most of the country having a greater than 80% chance of higher than average maximum temperatures, BoM said.

Rain forecast between 1.08 and 4.08. Information reproduced with the permission of the Bureau of Meteorology.

Both of Australia's major climate drivers at this time of year, the El Niño–Southern Oscillation (ENSO) and the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD), remain neutral.