Defiant rising $A keeps pressure on ag

Chaos in the Trump White House and increasing doubts about the likelihood of big business-friendly tax cuts for Americans are making life tougher for Australian farm sector exporters as the US dollar keeps faltering.

The Australian currency was again pushed above US80 cents early this week in response to a sinking US greenback.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) warned on Tuesday the past month’s four cent rise against the depressed US dollar was likely to add to price stresses in the economy and undermine export output and employment.

“Imported farm inputs might eventually show a cheapening trend, but in general a rising $A cuts into profits for the agricultural sector,” said agribusiness economic consultant, Garry Goucher.

How far will it rise?

“You could make a case for our dollar rising towards US85c, but given the varying information available at the moment I don’t know if that’s so likely,” he said.

“At the same time, predictions early this year of our dollar falling under US70c, even towards US65c, were a bit too much to expect.”

Interestingly, despite exporters’ currency frustrations, small to medium sized businesses generally have improved expectations of international business profitability, according to latest research from trade sector lender, Export Finance and Insurance Corporation (EFIC).

Although competition in global markets was getting stiffer, for various reasons, 58 per cent of respondents to EFIC’s six monthly survey of 1200 businesses across all industries anticipated higher profitability in 2017-18.

“We found confidence among respondents was strong in terms of economic conditions, their financial position and perceived future profitability from international revenue,” said EFIC managing director, Swati Dave.

She attributed the anticipated lift in export results largely to companies being more strategic about their sales efforts.



Chaotic White House effect

The US dollar has been sold down in the past eight weeks as investors grow more doubtful about President Donald Trump delivering his promised big infrastructure spending campaign or providing massive tax cuts to boost the economy.

Internal bedlam at the White House, including a constant turnover of senior presidential staffers and a culture of leaks and personality disorders, has also hurt confidence in the administration.

The past fortnight’s US currency trends have also been weighted down by finance sector expectations that the US Federal Reserve Bank will delay further interest rate rises until 2018.

In Australia, despite official RBA rates staying at a record low 1.5pc, our dollar has defied the local interest rate signals, largely because of US events, rising to territory not seen for two years,

By mid this week it had stabilised slightly in mid US79c territory, down from Tuesday’s 80.2c peak.

Strengthening Australian commodity prices, notably a 40pc lift in the spot price for iron ore in six weeks, have also supported the local currency of late.

Tougher export conditions

Meanwhile, respondents to the end of financial year EFIC survey confirmed competition in international markets has increased.

Despite the upbeat hopes of many, 27pc of those who expected declining sales cited increased competition in international markets.

This was a significant increase from the survey’s November 2016 results when just 12pc respondents felt constrained by international competition.

Businesses with annual turnover between $10 million and $100m were the most confident about exports, with 70pc expecting revenue growth from overseas sales.

Ag economist, Mr Goucher said while US politics and other unpredicted factors were destabilising the exchange rate for farm and mining sector exporters, the reality for farmers was one of very little security in currency markets these days – “instability is normal”.

“When our dollar is low we should be putting hay in the shed because it’s sure to rebound again and market conditions will get much less friendly for exporters.”

