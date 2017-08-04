Here’s cheers to Australia’s beer people

Friday night’s frothy beverage will taste extra good this week as beer drinkers raise a glass to International Beer Day.

In backyards, bars and breweries around the world people, apparently, toast the planet’s bartenders, brewers and beer ingredient producers on August 4.

“Australia is blessed with perfect conditions for making and enjoying the best beers in the world,” says Brewers Association chief executive officer, Brett Heffernan.

About and 600 tonnes of hops and 1m tonnes of premium-priced malting barley, sourced in every state, go towards making 93 per cent of all beer sold in Australia each year.

Wheat-based beers have also made their mark, while in South Australia’s Adelaide Hills Australia’s first ever lentil beer was recently released.

New age ingredients

Lentil Pale Ale, brewed at the Lobethal Bierhaus, is low-hopped beer, with a low level of bitterness and slightly earthy flavor, courtesy of its pulse ingredients.

The lentils also contribute heavily to its mouthfeel and a creamy head, according to the experts.

Victoria’s Rebellion Brewing, which makes O’Brien Beer, uses sorghum and millet to brew gluten-free beer.

The Ballarat company’s range includes brown ale, lager, fruity pale ales and the world’s first naturally brewed gluten-free low alcohol beer.

Despite the influx of overseas brands and trendy imports during the past two decades, Australians are still mostly drinking locally brewed beer.

As such, the Australian beer industry directly employs almost 90,000 full time jobs and generates $15.3 billion in economic activity worth about one per cent of gross domestic product.

“One per cent may not sound much but, hey, it’s beer,” said Mr Heffernan.

“As an economic driver, our beer industry supports key goods and services throughout the Australian economy, including for ingredients ($239m), materials and packaging ($682m), transport and freight ($216m), marketing and sales ($714m) and administration ($364m).

Brewers Association's chief executive officer, Brett Heffernan.

“It underpins $6.1b in the on-licence retail industry and $2.7b in the off-license retail sector, and makes a valuable contribution to Australia’s hospitality and tourism sectors.

“Meanwhile, the 9.1m Australian adults who enjoy beer make a massive contribution in filling federal government coffers.”

Taxes on beer drinkers alone netted the almost $2.4b, including $377 million in GST, in 2015-16.

The world’s official beer day started in Santa Cruz, California, in 2008 and now takes place annually on the first Friday in August, celebrated in more than 200 cities around the world.

“Raising a glass is part of the Aussie vernacular,” Mr Heffernan said.

“Celebrating life’s milestones or just the end of the working week over a beer with family and friends is as natural as the ingredients in your favourite brew.

“It’s only fitting that we mark International Beer Day by giving thanks to the funky brewsters who turn barley, hops, yeast and water into the spice of life.”

He said beer was flowing with the times.

Over the past decade the popularity of low- and mid-strength beers had grow markedly to account for one-quarter of all beer sales in Australia today.

“Australian brewers continue to invest in low- and mid-strength options, giving people greater choice and more control over their alcohol consumption,” he said.

“Beer is the only alcohol category that provides credible options for people to moderate their consumption.

“Today’s beer drinkers are more discerning, better informed and well equipped socially regarding responsible alcohol consumption than ever before, which is reflected in consumption per capita dropping, decade on decade, for the past 40 years.

“There’s a lot to celebrate in the lucky country, and luckily we have a beer for every occasion.”

