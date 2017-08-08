National Polaris recall over faulty petrol tanks

ANOTHER nation-wide recall of Polaris off-road vehicles is being launched following concerns the vehicles could be a fire hazard.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has issued a recall for the Polaris MY 2015-2016 RZR 170 range of vehicles which may have been manufactured with fuel tanks that do not meet quality standards.

As such the fuel tank may crack, resulting in a fuel leak.

The ACCC has advised owners not to use their vehicle until it has been inspected and repaired by an authorised Polaris dealer.



Owners will be contacted by mail at their Polaris-registered address and instructed to contact their local Polaris dealer to arrange for an inspection and repair of the vehicle.

Further information is available from the Polaris Customer Service Department on (03) 9394 5610.



Your nearest Polaris dealership can be located by visiting www.polarisindustries.com.au

The list of VIN numbers of the affected vehicles can be seen here.

In June a national recall of 13,000 off-road vehicles was launched by Polaris Industries after an investigation revealed asbestos laden parts in at least 12 models.

That recall involved Polaris youth quad bikes.

