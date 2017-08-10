South Australian farmers set to re-join NFF

PRIMARY Producers SA (PPSA) are understood to be on the verge of announcing they will be joining the National Farmers’ Federation (NFF).

It’s understood an announcement could be made as early as tomorrow in Adelaide.

SA rural Liberal MP Tony Pasin told an inquiry today into water use efficiency - by the House of Representatives standing committee on agriculture and water resources - when speaking to the NFF, that he had “intel” on the PPSA move.

“PPSA are not members of the NFF although I’m hopeful that that will change soon,” he said while warning he had to be careful due to media being present at the public forum held at Parliament House in Canberra.

“I have some intel.”

When contacted by Fairfax Agricultural Media, PPSA Executive Chairman Rob Kerin declined to comment until tomorrow.

Other sources confirmed they had heard such a move was underway but had little detail of the formalities.

NFF said they are unable to make any official comment, at this stage.

PPSA is understood to have formed about four years ago replacing the South Australian Farmers Federation under a new commodity focussed structure – but has not been a member of the federated NFF structure, focussed on lobbying federal political issues, in that time.

PPSA’s foundation members are commodity groups - Grain Producers SA, Livestock SA, the Horticulture Coalition of SA, the Wine Grape Council of SA, and the SA Dairyfarmers Association - with each represented by a councillor on the state group’s executive.

SAFF announced it was no longer taking up membership of the NFF about 10 years ago, citing issues at the time with internal finances.

But groups like Livestock SA are represented on the Cattle Council of Australia, which sits on the NFF executive, as does other state farming organisations.

PPSA joining the NFF will leave the Tasmanian Farmers and Graziers Association as the only major state based farming group unrepresented on the national peak farming body.

NFF has undergone moves to try and restructure in recent years to try and develop a more cohesive national voice, including committing large sums of funding to improve online engagement and advocacy.