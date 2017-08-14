South Australian farmers confirm NFF lobbying reunion

AS revealed by Fairfax Agricultural Media, Primary Producers South Australia (PPSA) has confirmed it will join the National Farmers’ Federation (NFF).

The announcement was made at the inaugural GROWING SA 2017 conference in Hahndorf on Friday near Adelaide involving the state’s grain and livestock industries.

PPSA formed about four years ago replacing the South Australian Farmers Federation (SAFF) under a new commodity focussed structure and hasn’t been an NFF member, in that time.

But in welcoming the group, NFF President Fiona Simson said SA was an agricultural powerhouse and significant contributor to national farm production.

“In 2015/2016 Australian agricultural production reached $60 billion, of this, South Australia contributed $18.6 billion,” she said.

“South Australia punches above its weight in livestock production, dairy, broadacre grain, horticulture, seafood and viticulture.

“We are delighted to have PPSA agree to join the NFF and we look forward to working with farmers in this fantastic state to enhance our national voice.”

Ms Simson said the inclusion of South Australia would provide another dimension to NFF’s representation of the interests of Australian farmers.

“South Australian farmers, like their counterparts across the country, will benefit from NFF’s nationally coordinated and unified representation on issues such as trade; infrastructure; biosecurity and pest management; tax and regulation; and energy and environment,” she said.

“With PPSA now a member of the NFF, we will have a clearer, direct contact line with South Australian farmers, to better understand the issues impacting them and the solutions they need to further increase production and profitability.”

PPSA Executive Chairman Rob Kerin said NFF membership would provide South Australian farmers with enhanced input into important national policy discussions.

"After 10 years of SA farmers not having a direct link with the NFF, we are looking forward to bringing SA’s perspective on important issues, such as market access, freight efficiency and biosecurity, to the national table,” Mr Kerin said.

“PPSA’s aim has always been to be the united voice of SA’s primary production industries, and we believe representation on the national stage, through NFF, will help us to get a better deal for SA farmers.

"We look forward to working with the NFF team and thank President Fiona Simson and CEO Tony Mahar for their enthusiasm in having South Australia back at the table."