Leyonhjelm seeking to reverse sugar marketing code of conduct

NSW LIBERAL Democratic Senator David Leyonhjelm has introduced a disallowance motion into the Upper House to try and reverse the federal government’s sugar marketing code of conduct.

The code of conduct was introduced earlier this year amid an ongoing dispute to try and break the deadlock between sugar cane farmers and foreign owned marketer Wilmar on contractual arrangements for marketing this year’s crop.

It was described at the time by Federal Treasurer Scott Morrison as “light touch” regulation, “but at the same time it gets the result”.

Senator Leyonhjelm said he didn’t expect a vote would be held on his new disallowance motion until September, at the earliest.

“I am moving today to disallow the regulations which contain the code – Labor will support me,” he said to Fairfax Agricultural Media.

“Today is the last day we have for introducing the disallowance and we then have 30 sitting days before it has to be decided.

“It won’t be voted on until next month, at the earliest.

“Scott Morrison said it’s a light touch code but I don’t think it is.”

Senator Leyonhjelm said he needed Labor, the Greens and five of the cross-bench Senators to vote with him, to succeed on the motion.

Agriculture and Water Resources Minister Barnaby Joyce played a leading role in the code’s implementation and brokering negotiations behind the scenes, citing escalating frustrations at the inability of producers and Wilmar to strike an agreement without the need for government intervention.

But it also saw a strong stand from Queensland Nationals MP George Christensen where he potentially may have crossed the floor to support a vote backing a code.

Mr Joyce’s office has been contacted for comment on the disallowance motion.

