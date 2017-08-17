Leaked report highlights RDA program’s “confusion”

REGIONAL Development Minister Fiona Nash has declined to comment on the contents of a leaked report criticising the Regional Development Australia (DRA) program’s performance.

The independent analysis cited confusion amongst RDA participants about their roles.

But Senator Nash remained tight lipped saying “I’ll have more to say on the subject of RDAs in the near future”.

An independent review was commissioned to examine how well the 55 RDAs were performing under the current model, in terms of delivering the Coalition government’s regional development agenda, with recommendations set to be made for its future structure and delivery.

The report from the inquiry by former Tasmanian Liberal MP Warwick Smith found that all RDA Committees have delivered a regional plan, promoted government programs and provided support to community groups seeking funding.

“However, there is a great deal of variation in the quality of those plans and the acceptance that those plans are the main driving mechanisms for growth, it said.

“The role of RDA Committees changed with the internal review of (former Regional Development Minister Warren Truss) in 2014, narrowing the program focus to economic planning, promoting government programs and providing a local resource to those looking to apply for funding under government grant programs.

“Despite this clear direction, RDA Committee members continue to express confusion regarding their role and how they relate to the various other regional development bodies in their region.”

The examination also found that stakeholders reported that the key value of the RDA program lied in soft infrastructure - networking, facilitation, brokering and advocacy - and not in the management and development of regional planning “which duplicate activities performed by state and local government bodies”.

It said clear key performance indicators “do not exist - therefore it is not possible to accurately measure outputs of RDA Committees”.

“Anecdotal evidence such as success stories are quite often only seen by individual organisations or are seated in facilitatory roles in regions involving many individuals and organisations,” it said.

“And there is an agreed correlation between the quality and performance of RDA Chairs, Executive Officers and the perceived value of an RDA Committee - this does not appear to extend to the broader committee.

“There remains strong support for the Australian government to be engaged in and support regional development but the effectiveness of continuing to invest in a mechanism, created to undertake the development of a regional plan, is questionable.

“Regional plans are now developed - the focus going forward must be on the activities that deliver on these plans.

“Investing in infrastructure is important but more focus needs to be put into the other pillars of economic growth; human capital - particularly education and skills; information and communications technology; business competitiveness; access to markets; collaborative partnerships; and service delivery; these will drive long-term regional development.

“A commitment must be made to regional development initiatives that grow local economies, promote economic opportunity and build capacity.”

The review was commissioned to look at core aspects of the program including its alignment with the federal government’s policy objectives, success measurement and governance and administration, including whether RDA committees can manage their internal governance appropriately within the current structure;

The review was due to report its findings to the minister by December 2016 with a response now expected, from the government.

The RDA program was established in 2011 as a $1.4 billion initiative aimed at boosting regional economic development, as part of the $10 billion Deal for Regional Australia struck by rural independents, Tony Windsor and Rob Oakeshott, during the negotiations to form government after the 2010 hung Federal Election.

Each of the 55 RDA committees comprises a chair and deputy char and overall involves more than 500 volunteer board members.

Senator Nash has also taking a leading role in the government’s rural agenda was deputy-chair of the Coalition’s newly convened Regional Ministerial Taskforce chaired by Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and is also examining further potential decentralisation moves by the government.