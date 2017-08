There is a desperate need for rain in southern Queensland and northern NSW, but farmers in the Wimmera are now politely asking for the tap to be turned off.

Over 40mm has fallen for August and combined with a wet July and good carry-over subsoil moisture the ground is now saturated.

Wimmera’s wet run in pictures A tree sits mournfully in the water at Jallumba, in the Wimmera.

Water over the road on the Jallumba - Mockinya Road.

Wheel tracks are filled with water after heavy rain, Noradjuha.

A paddock turns into a swamp, Lowan.

Wheat does its best rice impersonation - Nurrabiel.

Late sown crop struggles to cope with waterlogging. Nurrabiel.

A wet entrance to the paddock, Kenny's Ford.

Seasonal streams are running full bore in the Lowan district.

Broadleaf crops struggling with excess moisture, Noradjuha.

A sea of water in the paddock, Nurrabiel.

Streams and creeks are breaking their banks and flooding paddocks, Jallumba. Tweet Facebook of

While there will be some crop damage at this stage most growers are optimistic high yields in good parts of the paddock will outweigh waterlogging losses.