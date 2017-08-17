Nationals deputy leader Fiona Nash reveals she has dual citizenship

Turnbull government minister Fiona Nash has been caught up in the dual citizenship fiasco, referring herself to the High Court because of her Scottish descent.

Senator Nash – who is deputy Nationals leader to Barnaby Joyce – revealed in the Senate on Thursday night that she believes she is a dual UK citizen.

Like Mr Joyce, she says she will not stand down from her frontbench positions while the court considers her case.

Senator Nash has a Scottish father, giving her automatic citizenship by descent. She said she was previously assured she did not have it.

