Marriage equality advocate wins​ Young Farmer of the Year

Dairy farmer Jason Smith has been named Young Farmer of the Year at the Australian Farmer of the Year Awards this week.

The celebrations in Canberra were short-lived, however, as Mr Smith rushed back home for calving.

“Has been a huge day at Parliament House but I gotta get home to calving cows now!” Mr Smith said on his Facebook page.



Mr Smith, a fifth-generation farmer, grew up in northern Victoria and moved to Simpson, in the Western District of Victoria, two years ago and runs Baromi Jersey and Illawarra Stud.



The passionate farmer has been a fierce advocate for marriage equality, travelling to Canberra to address a National Party meeting, appearing in television ads and reaching out to support other LGBTI people in Australia's dairy industry.



"It will happen, but I just can't get over how long it's taking, and how many people need to be hurt and partners die without that ability to marry the person they've been with for 50 years," Mr Smith said.



Simpson dairy farmer Jason Smith has won Young Farmer of the Year at the Australian Farmer of the Year Awards. Picture: Rob Gunstone

