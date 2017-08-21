Innovation and excellence

The crowds have started pouring through the gates in Gunnedah, where the first day of the 45th Commonwealth Bank AgQuip went off without a hitch.

Visitors from all corners of the nation converged on the field days site, where they checked out more than 3000 exhibitors lined up to do business with thousands of potential customers.

There was something for everyone, from the hobby farmer to the well established agricultural enterprise and also for the families.



Items including heavy machinery, clothing, sweet treats, toys and the latest in quad bikes and four-wheel-drives were up for grabs.

Visitors also gained an insight into the future of farming technology with the official unveiling of the CASE IH autonomous concept vehicle on Tuesday morning.

It was the first and only visit to the nation for the driverless and cabless tractor that was brought all the way from the United States for the big event.

In a presentation, director of autonomous vehicles Brad Lukas gave visitors an insight into the technology of future farming.



The event was officially opened by Gunnedah Mayor Jamie Chaffey who emphasised the importance of the AgQuip to the community.

“AgQuip reinforces the fact that rural Australia is very much dependent on the agriculture industry,” he said.

AGQUIP: Lara Torrens, Mimi Pinfold and Imogen Torrens enjoyed exploring the AgQuip grounds.

“We need the cutting edge technology exhibited by the 3000 store holders here.

“With welcome anticipation, the community of Gunnedah looks forward to August.



“Like its predecessors over the last 44 years, this is anticipated to achieve some 100,000 visitors to Gunnedah over the three days of exhibition.”



Fairfax Rural Events manager Kate Nugent described the event as something special and said the fact that entry remained free after 45 years was a credit to the exhibitors.

“It was the start of a new event which over the next 45 years would have a huge influence and impact on primary industry in Australia – it was AgQuip,” she said.

GOOD FOR BUSINESS: Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson chats with visitor Alister Meek on the first day of AgQuip.

“AgQuip forever changed the way rural and agricultural products and services were sold to people on the land.”



Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson welcomed the crowds to the event where he’s expected to remain for the next two days with visits from his Nationals’ counterparts.

“It is quite extraordinary to think that 12 months ago we were here at this magnificent site looking again at what AgQuip has to offer,” Mr Anderson said in an opening address.

“Not only for families and farmers but the community as a whole. It brings people together and that’s what I like.”

The story Innovation and excellence first appeared on The Northern Daily Leader.